You may have seen it listed on many of your skincare products. In fact, type it into your favourite beauty retailer’s website and you’re bound to get pages of results. But how much do you know about the antioxidant properties of jojoba oil? Found in the jojoba plant, this ingredient has a long list of skincare benefits, from nourishing very dry skin to regulating the amount of oil that your skin produces. It also protects skin against the damaging effects of environmental aggressors, leaving it brighter and healthier. Here, Dr Paul Nassif, plastic surgeon, skin specialist and founder of NassifMD Medical Spa, runs through everything you need to know. Plus, we list some of the best jojoba oil products available right now, from 100% pure jojoba formulas to clever products that utilise the skincare ingredient’s hydrating benefits.

What is jojoba oil? “Jojoba oil is a natural oil extracted from the seed of the jojoba plant. Despite its name, jojoba oil is actually a wax ester which has very similar properties to our skin’s own sebum (an oil that protects our skin’s barrier function). “Unlike many other oils, jojoba oil is able to penetrate the skin to a deeper layer, getting beneath the outer layer of skin – by doing this its powerful antioxidants are able to get to work to keep skin healthy.” What are its benefits in skincare? “Jojoba oil is a rich source of antioxidants including vitamins A, E and D, and fatty acids, it’s also antibacterial and anti inflammatory. It protects against environmental factors such as pollution and toxins, can also help heal irritated skin including eczema and psoriasis. “One thing I love about jojoba oil in skincare is its ability to enhance the absorption of active ingredients such as retinol and salicylic acid; when used with these actives, jojoba oil can work as a transport agent, helping drive them down into the deeper layers of skin. “Also, because of its similarities to our skin’s natural oil (sebum) it can also help control the overproduction of oil by stabilising it, which can help with breakouts and minimise pores and blackheads.”

Are there any skin types that are best suited to jojoba oil? “It’s suitable for all skin types, but those with dry skin or conditions such as eczema and psoriasis would benefit from using it daily.” How can jojoba oil be used in your skincare routine? “You can benefit from jojoba by using it as a cleanser, moisturiser, or as a targeted treatment. Jojoba oil can also be used by itself; add a few drops to your daily moisturiser for an added boost of antioxidants.”

Best skincare products with jojoba oil

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Amazing Sleep Oil Formulated in Switzerland, this Beauty Pie formula combines jojoba oil with essential fatty acids, omega 3s and vitamins A and E to improve your skin’s health overnight. Shop Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Amazing Sleep Oil at Beauty Pie, £18.70 for members (£75 for non-members) buy now

