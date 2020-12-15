Jojoba oil is a multitasking skincare ingredient that’s suitable for all skin types, from very dry to acne-prone. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
You may have seen it listed on many of your skincare products. In fact, type it into your favourite beauty retailer’s website and you’re bound to get pages of results. But how much do you know about the antioxidant properties of jojoba oil?
Found in the jojoba plant, this ingredient has a long list of skincare benefits, from nourishing very dry skin to regulating the amount of oil that your skin produces. It also protects skin against the damaging effects of environmental aggressors, leaving it brighter and healthier.
Here, Dr Paul Nassif, plastic surgeon, skin specialist and founder of NassifMD Medical Spa, runs through everything you need to know.
Plus, we list some of the best jojoba oil products available right now, from 100% pure jojoba formulas to clever products that utilise the skincare ingredient’s hydrating benefits.
What is jojoba oil?
“Jojoba oil is a natural oil extracted from the seed of the jojoba plant. Despite its name, jojoba oil is actually a wax ester which has very similar properties to our skin’s own sebum (an oil that protects our skin’s barrier function).
“Unlike many other oils, jojoba oil is able to penetrate the skin to a deeper layer, getting beneath the outer layer of skin – by doing this its powerful antioxidants are able to get to work to keep skin healthy.”
What are its benefits in skincare?
“Jojoba oil is a rich source of antioxidants including vitamins A, E and D, and fatty acids, it’s also antibacterial and anti inflammatory. It protects against environmental factors such as pollution and toxins, can also help heal irritated skin including eczema and psoriasis.
“One thing I love about jojoba oil in skincare is its ability to enhance the absorption of active ingredients such as retinol and salicylic acid; when used with these actives, jojoba oil can work as a transport agent, helping drive them down into the deeper layers of skin.
“Also, because of its similarities to our skin’s natural oil (sebum) it can also help control the overproduction of oil by stabilising it, which can help with breakouts and minimise pores and blackheads.”
You may also like
Vitamin E in skincare: what is it and what are the benefits?
Are there any skin types that are best suited to jojoba oil?
“It’s suitable for all skin types, but those with dry skin or conditions such as eczema and psoriasis would benefit from using it daily.”
How can jojoba oil be used in your skincare routine?
“You can benefit from jojoba by using it as a cleanser, moisturiser, or as a targeted treatment. Jojoba oil can also be used by itself; add a few drops to your daily moisturiser for an added boost of antioxidants.”
Best skincare products with jojoba oil
MV Skintherapy Pure Jojoba
This handy bottle contains 100% organic jojoba oil. It has a long list of uses, from making skin feel softer to removing make-up, and can even be used on your scalp, too.
Pai Skincare Love and Haight Avocado and Jojoba Hydrating Moisturiser
Lightweight and non-sticky, nourishing avocado and hydrating jojoba oil team up to moisturise dry skin.
Shop Pai Skincare Love and Haight Avocado and Jojoba Hydrating Moisturiser at lookfantastic, £38
Aesop Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser
As well as jojoba oil to soften and protect skin, this Aesop cleanser also contains lactic acid for mild exfoliation.
Shop Aesop Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser at lookfantastic, £41
Typology Botanical Oil Organic Jojoba
This vegan formula hydrates dry skin but also regulates sebum production for those with an oilier complexion, making it suitable for all skin types.
Shop Typology Botanical Oil Organic Jojoba at Typology, £14.80
Jessica Phenomen Oil Intensive Moisturiser
Yep, jojoba oil is the perfect ingredient for cuticle oil. Swipe on this formula by Jessica and it’ll nourish dry cuticles while also helping to strengthen your nails.
Shop Jessica Phenomen Oil Intensive Moisturiser at lookfantastic, £9.50
Honest Beauty Beauty Facial Oil
Jojoba oil teams up with avocado, apricot, chia seed to leave skin glowing, while rose and ylang ylang oils deliver a spa-like scent.
Murad Aha/Bha Exfoliating Cleanser
It can sometimes be intimidating to add skincare acids into your beauty routine for fear of making your skin dry out. This Murad formula contains salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids to dissolve dead skin cells but also has jojoba oil to counteract dryness.
Shop Murad Aha/Bha Exfoliating Cleanser at lookfantastic, £38
Odacite Clogged Pores Serum Concentrate (Jojoba + Lavender)
Developed to reduce blemishes, this serum balances your skin’s oil production and deliver anti-bacterial properties for clearer skin.
Shop Odacite Clogged Pores Serum Concentrate (Jojoba + Lavender) at Cult Beauty, £32
Fresh Sugar Lip Polish
Ever find some lip scrubs too harsh? This Fresh formula contains shea butter and jojoba oil to make sure lips aren’t left irritated and dried out.
Shop Fresh Sugar Lip Polish at Cult Beauty, £19.50
Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer
Yes, Kevyn Aucoin’s cult concealer is infused with skincare ingredients. One of the reasons behind its glowing finish, The Sensual Skin Enhancer contains honey and jojoba oil to give skin a nourishing, healthy-looking boost.
Shop Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer at Cult Beauty, £38
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Amazing Sleep Oil
Formulated in Switzerland, this Beauty Pie formula combines jojoba oil with essential fatty acids, omega 3s and vitamins A and E to improve your skin’s health overnight.
Shop Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Amazing Sleep Oil at Beauty Pie, £18.70 for members (£75 for non-members)
Main image: courtesy of brands