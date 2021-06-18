We may not be able to travel abroad for holidays but there’s an abundance of skincare products that bring a touch of paradise to our beauty routines. Case in point: Kopari Beauty’s entire skincare range. Founded by Gigi Goldman and Kiana Cabell, every one of Kopari’s products are formulated with high grade, organic coconuts. The brand sustainably sources its coconuts from small family farms in Davao, Philippines, where they are also cold pressed. Every part of the coconut is used, from coconut water and oil to coconut husk and shells and yes, it means every product smells like a dreamy summer holiday.

Its sustainability efforts extend into its packaging, too: it’s all 100% recyclable and made with post-consumer recyclable plastic when possible. But it doesn’t stop there, either.

To give back to the Philippines, the brand has created Kopari Village in Davao. Here, it has built 20 homes for families who lost everything to natural disasters and work on the same farms where the brand’s coconuts are sourced. Kopari also works to provide clean water, food and school supplies for the local school. The products speak for themselves, too. Using only the freshest coconuts from these farms, the brand is known for its nourishing, soothing and softening formulas that cover moisturisers, body scrubs, body wash and even natural deodorant. The brand’s entire line-up is vegan, cruelty-free and free from sulphates, silicones and parabens.

Since launching in the US in 2015, Kopari has become a celebrity favourite, with the brand counting Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Shay Mitchell and Chris Hemsworth as fans. And now, it’s finally available in the UK on both Cult Beauty and Boots. Eager to try it? We run through some of its bestselling products below.

Bestselling products from Kopari Beauty

