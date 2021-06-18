This sustainable skincare brand is loved by celebrities and gives back to the Philippines, where it sources its coconuts from. Here’s everything you need to know about Kopari Beauty.
We may not be able to travel abroad for holidays but there’s an abundance of skincare products that bring a touch of paradise to our beauty routines. Case in point: Kopari Beauty’s entire skincare range.
Founded by Gigi Goldman and Kiana Cabell, every one of Kopari’s products are formulated with high grade, organic coconuts. The brand sustainably sources its coconuts from small family farms in Davao, Philippines, where they are also cold pressed. Every part of the coconut is used, from coconut water and oil to coconut husk and shells and yes, it means every product smells like a dreamy summer holiday.
Its sustainability efforts extend into its packaging, too: it’s all 100% recyclable and made with post-consumer recyclable plastic when possible. But it doesn’t stop there, either.
To give back to the Philippines, the brand has created Kopari Village in Davao. Here, it has built 20 homes for families who lost everything to natural disasters and work on the same farms where the brand’s coconuts are sourced. Kopari also works to provide clean water, food and school supplies for the local school.
The products speak for themselves, too. Using only the freshest coconuts from these farms, the brand is known for its nourishing, soothing and softening formulas that cover moisturisers, body scrubs, body wash and even natural deodorant. The brand’s entire line-up is vegan, cruelty-free and free from sulphates, silicones and parabens.
Since launching in the US in 2015, Kopari has become a celebrity favourite, with the brand counting Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Shay Mitchell and Chris Hemsworth as fans. And now, it’s finally available in the UK on both Cult Beauty and Boots.
Eager to try it? We run through some of its bestselling products below.
Bestselling products from Kopari Beauty
Kopari Beauty Organic Coconut Melt
The brand’s bestselling product, this wonder pot is filled with 100% organic and unrefined pure coconut oil. The multitasker can be used as a body moisturiser, hair mask, lip balm, make-up remover, dryshave oil, baby butter, massage oil or even added to your bath. Plus, it’s rich in vitamin E, meaning it can help to soothe skin irrtation, too. Yes, it does a lot.
Shop Kopari Beauty Organic Coconut Melt at Cult Beauty, from £12
Kopari Beauty Coconut Body Milk
If you see body moisturising as a chore, this bottle will change your mind. It combines the nourishing properties of coconut oil with the soothing benefits of milky lotion to give your skin all over hydration. It also contains chamomile extract and shea butter for an extra boost of moisture and to leave your skin feeling incredibly smooth.
Kopari Beauty Vegan Coconut Crush Scrub
Body scrubs are usually associated with harsh, scratchy formulas – but not this one. This vegan formula contains brown sugar that has been combined with Tahitian coconut shells to gently exfoliate dead, dry skin. It also contains coconut milk, coconut oil and aloe vera to leave skin soft and soothed.
Shop Kopari Beauty Vegan Coconut Crush Scrub at Cult Beauty, from £12
Kopari Beauty Coconut Lip Glossy
Thanks to its hydrating abilities, coconut oil makes a good lip balm, too. This formula also contains squalane and shea butter for additional hydration. In fact, Billie Eilish was even spotted using one in an Instagram Live. It comes in two shades: Clear, a transparent gloss, and Birthday Suit, a nude pink. Both can be purchased separately or as part of a duo set.
Shop Kopari Beauty Coconut Lip Glossy in Clear or Birthday Suit at Cult Beauty, £12 each, or, as a duo set, £17
Kopari Beauty Coconut Body Wash
Packed with coconut water, this body wash has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. It also contains aloe vera to further soothe skin, while providing protecting against free-radical damage.
Kopari Beauty Coconut Deodorant
This aluminium-free deodorant glides on with ease, nourishes your underarms and protects against odours. But don’t worry, it doesn’t leave a sticky residue. It contains coconut water, coconut oil and sage oil and also has a sweet coconut scent that’ll leave you dreaming of holidays.
Shop Kopari Beauty Coconut Deodorant at Cult Beauty, from £9.50
Main image: brand