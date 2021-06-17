Pretty Damn Good: the exfoliating deodorant this influencer uses to treat underarm hyperpigmentation

For some, an experience with a complex skin condition can be the catalyst for a relationship with skincare.

As a teenager, Alicia Lartey developed keratosis pilaris on her arms. It was originally misdiagnosed as eczema and, while educating herself on the topic, Lartey developed a passion for the science of skincare. From here, she went on to begin a degree in biomedical science and is currently finishing up her third year.

Using her knowledge in science and skin, Lartey, who is also a training esthetician, has set up Alicia Lartey Skin. Clients can sign up for a series of sessions, including a skin consultation, in which Lartey will help you develop a custom routine with product selections, and skincare coaching, to tackle complex skincare concerns. Each session is focuses on breaking through the overwhelming and confusing volume of information and making skincare more accessible.