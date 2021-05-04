Laneige: the bestselling Korean skincare brand that’s finally available on Cult Beauty

You may have seen Laneige’s popular Lip Sleeping Mask all over social media. Now, the bestselling Korean skincare brand is available at Cult Beauty.

Korean skincare continues to be at the forefront of beauty. From innovative and skin-softening facial essences to high-tech formulas housed in quirky packaging, K-beauty has influenced so many skincare trends over the years – and, consequently, so many of the products that sit on your bathroom shelf and dressing table.

As K-beauty only continues to get bigger, some of its most popular brands are finally launching in the UK. The one we’re currently most excited about? Laneige, which is also known as Sephora’s bestselling Korean skincare brand.

You may have come across Laneige before. Its Lip Sleeping Mask is a frequent feature in countless YouTube and Instagram beauty videos, with influencers constantly singing its praises for leaving lips soft and hydrated.

You see, all of Laneige’s products revolve around one thing: hydration. In the 25 years since it launched, it has developed numerous products that centre around “water science”, which involves formulas that hydrate, plump and repair dry, dull and thirsty complexions.

Intrigued? Here, we round up some of Laneige’s most popular skincare products that are worth checking out yourself.

  • Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

    Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
    Best Laneige skincare products: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

    You may have spotted this coral tub all over YouTube and Instagram in the past. Slather it onto your lips before sleeping and it’ll simultaneously slough away skin cells and deliver a boost of hydration overnight.

    Shop Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at Cult Beauty, £19

  • Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

    Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
    Best Laneige skincare products: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

    Much like its lip counterpart, this overnight face mask deeply hydrates skin, while added vitamin C means you’ll wake up with a brighter complexion.

    Shop Laneige Water Sleeping Mask at Cult Beauty, £26

  • Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream

    Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream
    Best Laneige skincare products: Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream

    If your skin often feels dry and tight, this is the product for you. It prevents moisture loss by strengthening the skin barrier while antioxidants protect your complexion against damaging free radicals.

    Shop Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream at Cult Beauty, £29.50

  • Laneige Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser

    Laneige Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser
    Best Laneige skincare products: Laneige Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser

    The perfect addition to your nighttime skincare routine, this cleanser transforms from a milk to oil, allowing you to properly massage skin and melt away daily dirt, grime and make-up. Plus, it feels really soothing.

    Shop Laneige Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £26.50

  • Laneige Radian-C Cream

    Laneige Radian-C Cream
    Best Laneige skincare products: Laneige Radian-C Cream

    Combining the skin benefits of both vitamins C and E, this cream leaves skin luminous and protected against environmental aggressors.

    Shop Laneige Radian-C Cream at Cult Beauty, £22.50

  • Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask

    Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask
    Best Laneige skincare products: Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask

    Yep, another overnight skincare product and this one focuses on Korean skincare hero ingredient cica. Known for its calming properties, this face mask is great for sensitive complexions prone to irritation. It also contains shea butter, squalane and glycerin – all of which are known for being intensely hydrating.

    Shop Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask at Cult Beauty, £29

Main image: brand

