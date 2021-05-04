You may have seen Laneige’s popular Lip Sleeping Mask all over social media. Now, the bestselling Korean skincare brand is available at Cult Beauty.
Korean skincare continues to be at the forefront of beauty. From innovative and skin-softening facial essences to high-tech formulas housed in quirky packaging, K-beauty has influenced so many skincare trends over the years – and, consequently, so many of the products that sit on your bathroom shelf and dressing table.
As K-beauty only continues to get bigger, some of its most popular brands are finally launching in the UK. The one we’re currently most excited about? Laneige, which is also known as Sephora’s bestselling Korean skincare brand.
You may have come across Laneige before. Its Lip Sleeping Mask is a frequent feature in countless YouTube and Instagram beauty videos, with influencers constantly singing its praises for leaving lips soft and hydrated.
You see, all of Laneige’s products revolve around one thing: hydration. In the 25 years since it launched, it has developed numerous products that centre around “water science”, which involves formulas that hydrate, plump and repair dry, dull and thirsty complexions.
Intrigued? Here, we round up some of Laneige’s most popular skincare products that are worth checking out yourself.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
You may have spotted this coral tub all over YouTube and Instagram in the past. Slather it onto your lips before sleeping and it’ll simultaneously slough away skin cells and deliver a boost of hydration overnight.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Much like its lip counterpart, this overnight face mask deeply hydrates skin, while added vitamin C means you’ll wake up with a brighter complexion.
Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream
If your skin often feels dry and tight, this is the product for you. It prevents moisture loss by strengthening the skin barrier while antioxidants protect your complexion against damaging free radicals.
Shop Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream at Cult Beauty, £29.50
Laneige Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser
The perfect addition to your nighttime skincare routine, this cleanser transforms from a milk to oil, allowing you to properly massage skin and melt away daily dirt, grime and make-up. Plus, it feels really soothing.
Shop Laneige Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £26.50
Laneige Radian-C Cream
Combining the skin benefits of both vitamins C and E, this cream leaves skin luminous and protected against environmental aggressors.
Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask
Yep, another overnight skincare product and this one focuses on Korean skincare hero ingredient cica. Known for its calming properties, this face mask is great for sensitive complexions prone to irritation. It also contains shea butter, squalane and glycerin – all of which are known for being intensely hydrating.
Laneige Water Bank Hydro Essence
An essence is an essential part to most Korean skincare regimes. This one has been developed to protect skin against moisture loss while delivering hydration with every spritz.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
A combination of shea and murumuru butters repair chapped, dry lips and leave them feeling plumped and hydrated.
Laneige Mini Pore Water Clay Mask
Despite soaking up excess sebum and balancing oil-prone complexions, this clay mask doesn’t leave your skin feeling stripped or dry.
Laneige Water Bank Moisturizing Mist
Handy to keep on your desk, this mist delivers a fine spritz that’s packed with nutrient-rich vegetable extracts and mineral water.
Shop Laneige Water Bank Moisturizing Mist at Cult Beauty, £15
Laneige Water Bank Quick Hydro Pen
As soon as long haul flights are back up and running, this will be the first product in our in-flight bag. This on-the-go “pen” contains a cocktail of botanical extracts that hydrate skin. Just run it over dry, tight areas and you’re good to go.
Shop Laneige Water Bank Quick Hydro Pen at Cult Beauty, £9.50
