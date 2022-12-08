Imagine a huge sledgehammer hammering away at your head. Thump, thump, thump. There are days when that’s the best way to describe what a migraine feels like. Some days, my migraines come after a slow build-up, the final intensity ballooning so quickly that the entire day collapses in on itself. On other days, it appears so quickly that you can’t tell where your day started or ended.

I can’t quite remember when I first started to experience migraines, but since then, each one has felt worse than the previous. Not to be confused with the average headache, a migraine is its own thing entirely.

The NHS describes a migraine as a “severe headache felt as a throbbing pain on one side of the head. Many people also have symptoms like nausea, vomiting and increased sensitivity to light or sound.’’ Unlike a headache (which is confined to the head), a migraine can be a whole-body experience. However, until you’ve suffered from one yourself or know someone who has, it can be easy to brush one off as ‘just a headache’.