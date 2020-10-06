L’Oreal Paris has created a large tube of eye cream intended for the face that currently sells once every 10 seconds globally. It contains moisture-boosting ingredients, including two types of hyaluronic acid to allow deeper penetration in the skin’s surface layers. It also contains vitamin E and CG (also known as ascorbyl glucoside, a synthetic form of vitamin C) to even out skin and make it appear brighter.

Add to that skin-awakening caffeine, vegetal-based glycerin for extra hydration and kombucha to remove dead skin cells and you have the makings of all you could want in a face cream. Upon application, the texture of the cream feels slightly thicker than your average face cream but, oddly, doesn’t feel heavy on skin. It sinks in quickly, leaving a smoother and plumper complexion in its wake. Additionally, L’Oreal notes that ‘multi-use’ products within beauty has seen a spike in Google searches in the UK throughout 2020 and so this cream can of course be used under the eyes, too.

L’Oreal aren’t actually the first ones to produce an eye cream for face. Korean skincare brand AHC first noted the trend with its AHC Hydrating Essential Real Eye Cream for Face, £26, claiming it was a popular skincare step across the country and that Korean actress relied on it, too. We’re sure eye creams for the face are only bound to grow from here. Watch this space.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler [+ Hyaluronic Acid] Eye Cream for Face, £19.99