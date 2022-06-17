A host of not very good things, according to the experts.

“Hot water can do more harm than good,” cautions GP and Faace dermatologist Dr Sonia (Sonakshi Khorana). “Hot water strips the skin of sebum, healthy fats and oils (cholesterol, fatty acids, ceramides) that are necessary for the skin’s health. This compromises the skin barrier function which is your skin’s ability to protect itself. The skin barrier is responsible for keeping moisture in (this is why your skin looks wrinkly when you’ve been in a hot shower) and, if compromised, can lead to increased sensitivity and heightened vulnerability to irritation.”

The skin barrier is much like a seal, of sorts. It works at retaining necessary moisture within the skin but also at keeping out harmful environmental stressors. When this barrier is compromised, the skin is less able to maintain this healthy balance, resulting in sensitised, stressed skin that’s easily irritated.

“Using lukewarm water does not strip away sebum, healthy fats and oils (cholesterol, fatty acids, ceramides) necessary for skin health and this keeps the skin barrier functioning properly which is your skin’s ability to protect itself – so, lukewarm water equals less risk of irritation, sensitivity and your skin is not left vulnerable.”