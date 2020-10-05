We know, we know. We have only just got over the incredible pumpkin and monster bath bombs in Lush’s Halloween 2020 collection but now, its Christmas range has dropped.

Yep, the bath and body brand has already launched its festive offering online and in-stores and it couldn’t have come at a better time, to be honest, as we need all the uplifting news we can get right now.

In the line-up, you’ll find an extensive range of products scented with Lush’s iconic cotton candy-scented Snow Fairy fragrance. Additionally, there’s the Kinky Boots Bubble Bar, Candy Cane Bath Bomb and even a Butterbear Bath Bomb.