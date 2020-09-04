Lush founder Jack Constantine whipped up the bath bomb alongside social media star Zoe Sugg, who is also fronting Digital Detox Day. Sugg, who approached Lush with the idea for the bath bomb, wanted it to evoke the same comfort she finds when visiting the beach in Brighton.

“If escapism had a smell, this would be it,” says Sugg. “The scent fills the room, quieting your mind long before you’ve even dipped your toes in the tub.”

What’s more, money from the sales of the IRL bath bomb will go towards a new fund by Lush. The Wholeness Fund is looking for small charities, groups, local projects and self-help initiatives who work on mental health issues to put themselves forward. Grants of between £100 and £10,000 can be applied for, depending on the size of the project, and applications will close on 31 December 2020.

So, not only are you getting the chance to soak in what sounds like the most relaxing and soothing Lush bath bomb of all time, you’ll be helping a small grassroots group, too. Sounds like a winning situation to us.

Lush IRL Bath Bomb, £5.95, is available now. To read more about The Wholeness Fund, visit uk.lush.com