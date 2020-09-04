Digital Detox Day: Lush’s IRL Bath Bomb was created to help ease symptoms of anxiety
- Hanna Ibraheem
As well as its relaxing scents, the colours swirl together to resemble a dreamy sunset in your bath.
Between work, countless social media platforms and frequent TV bingeing, it can sometimes feel like you don’t get a break from the online world and its many screens. It’s also no surprise to any of us that this can have a negative impact on our mental health, particularly when it comes to social media.
While we all have different ways we like to relax and unwind, a common favourite is running a bath. In fact, a study found that taking a hot bath can have a positive effect on your mental health. And Lush has created the perfect thing to take yours up to the next level.
In honour of the first ever Digital Detox Day (5 September) Lush has created its limited-edition IRL Bath Bomb, £5.95.
IRL is short for ‘in real life’ and is commonly used on social media, referring to actual life away from the world of digital.
Coined “floral scented escapism” on the Lush website, IRL has been created to help ease the symptoms of anxiety. It’s packed with restorative ingredients that are known for their calming properties and soothing scents, including neroli, mimosa, gardenia, lavender and orange flower.
But that’s not all. The bath bomb has also been designed to aid escapism with the way it looks. Once it’s dunked in the bath, gorgeous shades of sky blue, violet and magenta pink swirl together to resemble a pretty sunset.
Lush founder Jack Constantine whipped up the bath bomb alongside social media star Zoe Sugg, who is also fronting Digital Detox Day. Sugg, who approached Lush with the idea for the bath bomb, wanted it to evoke the same comfort she finds when visiting the beach in Brighton.
“If escapism had a smell, this would be it,” says Sugg. “The scent fills the room, quieting your mind long before you’ve even dipped your toes in the tub.”
What’s more, money from the sales of the IRL bath bomb will go towards a new fund by Lush. The Wholeness Fund is looking for small charities, groups, local projects and self-help initiatives who work on mental health issues to put themselves forward. Grants of between £100 and £10,000 can be applied for, depending on the size of the project, and applications will close on 31 December 2020.
So, not only are you getting the chance to soak in what sounds like the most relaxing and soothing Lush bath bomb of all time, you’ll be helping a small grassroots group, too. Sounds like a winning situation to us.
Lush IRL Bath Bomb, £5.95, is available now. To read more about The Wholeness Fund, visit uk.lush.com
Images: Lush