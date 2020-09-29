Lush adds new face and body mask to its iconic Sleepy range
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Fan of Lush’s popular Sleepy range? The brand has added a face and body mask to the collection, and it sounds (quite literally) dreamy.
Are you finding it hard to sleep? Do you find yourself scrolling through your phone unable to stop watching TikToks? Or maybe you just lie there, wide awake?
According to the NHS, one in three of us suffer from poor sleep, adding that the most common reasons are stress, computers and taking work home. In the current climate, all three seem almost impossible to avoid, which is why it’s more important than ever to wind down before going to bed.
Along with reading a book, lighting a candle and avoiding screen time, some other effective methods include having a warm bath and using calming beauty products.
The latter two are the inspiration behind Lush’s iconic Sleepy range. The collection, which includes a body lotion and shower gel, have long been praised for their relaxing scents and formulas – and thankfully, the skincare and body brand is extending the Sleepy line-up.
Now, Lush has launched a new addition to the cult range – an indulgent face and body mask, aptly named Beauty Sleep, £13.
Beauty Sleep is packed with a long list of calming and soothing ingredients that are renowned for their sedative qualities. This includes lavender oil, a scent that has been scientifically proven to trigger a relaxing effect within our bodies, as well as uplifting neroli oil, anxiety-reducing ylang ylang oil and calming lemon verbena and valerian root extracted in honey.
Sounds pretty dreamy, right? But it doesn’t stop at the soothing scents. This clay mask contains ground organic aduki beans that gently exfoliate your face and body. It has also been formulated with a spoonful of Lush’s most luxurious moisturiser, Gorgeous, to make sure skin is left hydrated and not stripped.
The idea for Beauty Sleep came about from Lush co-founder and product inventor Mark Constantine’s quest for a good night’s sleep. Constantine worked alongside fellow Lush co-founder Helen Ambrosen for over a year and created 25 different formulations before settling on the perfect one.
To use it, apply it to clean, dry skin and leave it on for 10 minutes. Inhale the scent of the mask to calm your mind while the ingredients get to work on your skin. Lush recommends running a warm bath and having a soak while you use it. Sounds pretty idyllic to us.
Main image: Lush