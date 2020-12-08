Maya Jama is a force to be reckoned with. Alongside a long list of TV and radio presenting credentials, she’s also a DJ and, now, a beauty entrepreneur. After a series of Instagram posts, in which Jama teased fans on an exciting upcoming project, she has finally unveiled her new skincare range: MIJ Masks. The first drop consists of just two products: the MIJ Eye Patch and MIJ Face Mask. If you’re a fan of Jama’s, the type of products won’t be a surprise. The presenter is a huge advocate for face masks and often talks about how much she relies on them to keep her skin healthy and hydrated while juggling her busy, hectic schedule.

Here, we spoke to the entrepreneur about her foray into beauty, the carefully-selected skincare ingredients she chose and her tips on how to get the most out of the products.

When and how did you first develop a love for skincare? “It’s been a long journey, but I’ve always been obsessed with skincare. Working in the entertainment industry, I find I’m often wearing a face full of make-up and, with the occasional late night, looking after my skin has become increasingly important. “I first developed a love of skincare when I was a teenager and used to steal my mum’s face scrubs. Now I’m much gentler with my skin but I’ve always had a handful of products that I’ve used since I was a kid. I still get a little lazy with routine, but I’m getting better at making sure I squeeze it in. That’s why I love a mask, it’s like a quick hydration hit.” How did you decide on a mask and eye patches? “I first started wearing masks as I was travelling a lot and learned that being on flights really dried your skin out, so I got into the habit of wearing face masks on flights and it became a bit of a thing. Being on the go all the time, I found I was using masks and eye patches all the time on my way to jobs and discovered which ones I loved and which ones I didn’t. “If you know me, you may have seen me post them all over my Instagram Stories and having tried and tested a lot, I thought why don’t I take all the best bits [from the ones I’ve loved in the past] and put them into my own product?”

What was really important to you during the development process? “I live for a high-quality, high-performance face mask, so it was super important to be able to produce a range that has style and substance, for everyone out there. I wanted them to be multitasking for every body, any age, skin, gender, whatever – I wanted to serve up realness. The hydration and glow benefits were also key and I wanted to ensure they were affordable. The products are also vegan and cruelty free which is also really important.” How long did it take to develop these two products? “We’ve been working on these products for the past couple years – it’s been a big build up, but I am so excited to be able to finally make it a reality. We were hit with various delays due to Covid-19 but we are finally here. I did a lot of market research, spoke to my followers and friends, tried and tested all my favourites to discover what I, as a consumer, was really looking for in a mask so that I could develop the best possible masks for all you guys.”

How did you decide on the ingredients that would infuse the masks? “I knew what I was looking for when I would use masks myself. I’m always on the run and often neglect my skin, so I wanted something that would hydrate and nourish, but all in one (not too much to ask right?). I think people are looking for products that multitask and do it all, rather than having too many products. “I worked with an amazing team who helped me develop the products – the Bio-Cellulose Face Mask holds 100x its dry weight so this means we could pack it with glycerin to moisturise, hyaluronic acid (the hydrating hero) and rejuvenating grape extract to boost and brighten. The Hydrogel Eye Patches are also infused with glycerin and hyaluronic acid plus allantoin and panthenol to calm and de-puff. The best bit? They’re non-slip.”

How do you like to use them? “Whether I’m heading to a shoot, slouching on a plane or prepping for a night out, you’ll find me treating my skin to some well-deserved TLC. My top tip: pop the Eye Patches in the fridge first so they’re super cooling.” What’s next for MIJ? “For me it’s all about making products that people love. We’re going to start with these two products, take on board feedback and give the people what they want. I’d love to develop more skincare products, so watch this space.”

