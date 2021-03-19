I’ve been a beauty editor for almost 10 years now. I’ve tried thousands of products from countless brands as part of my job, and yet the one that I always go back to, trust implicitly and find myself recommending the most to readers, friends and family, is Medik8. Founded in 2009 by Elliot Isaacs, it’s a cosmeceutical skincare brand that’s led by proven science. Not long after launching, Elliot’s brother, Dan, came on board to head up the research side of things. Since then, the brothers have worked hard to develop a market-leading company that’s championed and trusted by some of the most well-respected dermatologists in the country, along with a host of skin experts, make-up artists and beauty editors. The reason it’s so highly regarded is simple: products actually work and consistently deliver on promises without being outrageously expensive.

Based just outside of London, Medik8 has its own high-tech labs and an in-house research team that works to pioneer new research and development, cutting edge formulas and patent-pending molecules and ingredients. Each product developed is designed to specifically target at least one of the main skincare concerns that we all have, from redness and blemishes, to pores, pigmentation, ageing and dryness. Then there’s the fact that Medik8 is still a relatively small business, especially in comparison to its competitors, which really comes into its own in terms of the small-batch production approach it has. In short, every product that comes out of the lab has optimum potency and freshness, meaning it will always be as effective and as hardworking as it possibly can be.

At its very core, Medik8 champions a so-called ‘CSA philosophy’ which harnesses the scientifically-proven power of vitamin C, sunscreen and vitamin A (retinol) as the basics of any effective skincare routine. It’s that simple approach that’s made education a huge part of the brand, and as somebody who wholeheartedly believes that skincare doesn’t have to be complicated, Medik8 really help with conveying that message. It also helps that both Dan and Elliot have a clever way of being able to distil information. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting, interviewing and talking to them both over the years and between them they’ve helped me understand skincare (I was never any good at science at school) and have enabled me to increase my own knowledge which, I think, has genuinely made me better at my job.

With a whole host of hardworking products, from cleansers and acid exfoliators to SPF that doesn’t feel like SPF and non-irritating vitamin A creams and serums, here are just a few of my favourite and most-recommended Medik8 products…

The best Medik8 products to try

Medik8 C-Tetra Vitamin C Radiance Serum Best Medik8 products: C-Tetra Vitamin C Radiance Serum Formulated with tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a stable form of vitamin C, this lightweight serum gives superior antioxidant protection, defending skin against free radicals, pollution and other environmental damage while also working to help brighten skin and even out both tone and texture. Medik8 C-Tetra Vitamin C Radiance Serum, £35 at LookFantastic buy now

Medik8 Advanced Day Total Protect SPF30 Best Medik8 products: Advanced Day Total Protect SPF30 This is the SPF that got me into the crucial habit of wearing SPF every day. Lightweight, non-greasy, non-oily and perfect for applying under makeup, it has added antioxidants, blue light protection and contains ingredients that help ensure skin stays hydrated. Medik8 Advanced Day Total Protect SPF30, £55 at LookFantastic buy now

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 Best Medik8 products: Crystal Retinal 3 Vitamin A is considered the gold standard in anti-ageing thanks to its unparalleled ability to soften fine lines and wrinkles while improving texture and visibly firming skin. It’s often criticised for irritating skin, and while this cutting-edge formula utilises retinaldehyde – one of the most powerful forms of over-the-counter vitamin A – without causing irritation. Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3, £45 at Cult Beauty buy now

Medik8 Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic Best Medik8 products: Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic Before Press & Glow came along, I was wary of acid toners but this one has proven to me that they don’t always have to be super strong to be effective. Formulated with PHAs – polyhydroxy acids, AKA the gentlest type of acid – it gently sloughs away dead skin cells on the surface layer. Suitable to use twice a day, it can be incorporated alongside other active ingredients, plus it works to hydrate skin. Medik8 Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic, £23 at Cult Beauty buy now

Medik8 Sleep Glycolic Serum Best Medik8 products: Sleep Glycolic Serum The newest addition to the Medik8 family, Sleep Glycolic contains 10% pure glycolic acid and uses clever encapsulation technology that’s slowly broken down while you sleep to help transform dull, textured skin. Medik8 Sleep Glycolic Serum, £35 at LookFantastic buy now

Medik8 Pore Cleanse Gel Intense Best Medik8 products: Pore Cleanse gel intense Good for my oily, blemish-prone skin, this cleanser pairs an exfoliating blend of salicylic, lactic and mandelic acid with glycerin to help hydrate skin while minimising irritation. It works to deeply cleanse skin without stripping it, plus the gel formula is really satisfying to use. Medik8 Pore Cleanse Gel Intense, £21 at LookFantastic buy now

