Spotted on menus at spas, clinics and salons all over the world, microdermabrasion has traditionally been one of the most relied upon treatments in a facialist’s toolkit.

Designed to buff away dull, dead cells from the skin’s surface, it was once the gold standard when it came to in-clinic exfoliation. However, in more recent years, as flashier treatments such as skin lasers, LED masks and intensive peels have come to the fore, microdermabrasion isn’t quite as popular as it once was.