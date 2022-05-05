Hands up if you’ve heard of microneedling? A fair few of us, then. It’s a popular treatment that can be performed in a clinic by an aesthetician or dermatologist, but it’s also something that can also be performed at home too – albeit to varying degrees. A way of creating microtears in the skin using a sterilised nano-needle, these small punctures kickstart your skin into repair mode, increasing the natural amount of elastin and collagen produced and improving the skin texture, fullness and absorption of products.

But, what if I told you that combining microneedling with a form of high-frequency light waves (read: radiofrequency) could address skin tone, improve skin laxity and help reduce scarring, too? A month ago, I went for my first microneedling and radiofrequency facial at 111 Harley Street, the home of 111Skin. A spoiler? It’s the best my skin has ever looked – but more on that later.

For now, here’s everything you need to know about the celebrity-loved treatment – scroll to the end for my review and pictures.