One thing that all skin experts agree with is that you should not pick milia. Trying to remove milia yourself can cause the bumps to bleed, scab and scar. Milia often goes away on its own within a few months, however there are professional treatments that may help:

• Cryotherapy uses liquid nitrogen to freeze the milia. It’s the most frequently used removal method for milia.

• Deroofing is a treatment which sees a sterile needle pick out the contents of the cyst.

• Chemical peels can help exfoliate the first layer of skin away, unearthing a new layer of skin to come through.

• Laser ablation uses a small laser to focus on the affected areas and remove the cysts.