Skincare. It can be a bit of a minefield to navigate. Once you’ve figured out your skin type and skin concerns, you then have to set up your routine. With websites and shop shelves bursting with endless skincare products, not only can it feel overwhelming but confusing, too.

Within the skincare world, there’s a long list of ingredients that can be hugely beneficial. Dry or dehydrated skin? Look into polyglutamic acid. Skin feeling slightly irritated after getting too acid-happy? Slather on something with ceramides.