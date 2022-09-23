All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Head-to-toe moisture couldn’t be easier to achieve with these multi-purpose oils.
As we move into autumn and winter, now is a good time to start thinking about what should stay or go in our skincare routines. One product I find to be widely underrated is the inclusion of oil in a skincare routine. As someone with a particularly dry skin type, especially in the cooler months, I find oils to be a complete saviour when my skin is at its driest. They’re great for adding much-needed moisture to the skin and can even leave your skin with an illuminating glow.
Many oils are multi-purpose and can be used as part of your skincare, body and haircare regimen (my favourite kind of product). Whether you use oil as the last step in your skincare routine, after a shower or to give some much-needed moisture to dry areas, it’s one product that is a complete game-changer.
For those with an oily skin type, you may be hesitant to incorporate an oil into your routine, but it can be highly beneficial to all skin types, so definitely don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.
Here, we round up nine of the best multi-use oils for all face, body and hair regimens.
Ouai Rose Hair and Body Oil
Enriched with shea and rosehip, this hair and body oil seals in much-needed moisture to thirsty skin and leaves it with a hard-to-miss glow, as well as bringing some much-needed shine to hair.
The oil features Ouai’s signature scent, which blends notes of rose, bergamot, lychee and white musk together to leave you smelling fresh from head to toe.
Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil
Nuxe’s non-oily multi-purpose oil adds moisture to areas of the skin that are particularly dry and scaly. The oil is lightweight and features a replenishing blend of camellia, hazelnut and sweet almond.
Shop Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil at Cult Beauty, from £19
Leonor Greyl L'Huile de Leonor Greyl Beautifying Oil for Lengths and Ends
An oil can offer more to hair than just a shine, and Leonor Greyl’s pre-wash treatment is proof of this. Enriched with regenerating and protective copra and mongongo oil, it helps to detangle and soften hair, as well as repair damage.
Shop Leonor Greyl L’Huile de Leonor Greyl Beautifying Oil for Lengths and Ends at Feelunique, £31.40
Alo Head-To-Toe Glow Oil
If it’s a head-to-toe glow you want, look no further than Alo’s Head To Toe Glow Oil – a perfect choice for all-over use. The formula is enriched with a powerful blend of turmeric, marula oil and potent botanicals, among other well-loved skincare ingredients, for a burst of moisture and a radiant glow to top it all off.
Chanel Les Beiges Illuminating Oil
Chanel has created a dry oil that not only adds moisture and softens the face, body and hair but also lends a subtle iridescent finish for more of a unique approach.
Bread Beauty Supply Macadamia Oil
Treat your body and hair to the ultimate silky smooth finish with Bread Beauty Supply’s multi-purpose Macadamia Oil. The formula benefits from being non-greasy and fragrance-free. Use all over for some much-needed TLC.
Liha Idan Oil
The Liha Idan Oil can be used as you please, from a leave-in hair conditioner to body oil. Simply place the oil under warm to hot water for an indulgent smell and feel on the body, hair, face, hands and feet.
By Terry Baume de Rose All-Over Oil
By Terry’s all-over oil adds much-needed nourishment to the face, body and hair with its signature rose scent. Apply a few drops to your desired area to protect skin from daily aggressions and dryness.
Shop By Terry Baume de Rose All-Over Oil at Cult Beauty, £55
The Body Shop Boost Shine On Hair & Body Oil
This vegan hair and body oil is enriched with mandarin and bergamot essential oils for a sweet-smelling aroma that works from head to toe. Say goodbye to dry patches and hello to instant moisture.
Shop The Body Shop Boost Shine On Hair & Body Oil at The Body Shop, £18
Main image: Stylist