As we move into autumn and winter, now is a good time to start thinking about what should stay or go in our skincare routines. One product I find to be widely underrated is the inclusion of oil in a skincare routine. As someone with a particularly dry skin type, especially in the cooler months, I find oils to be a complete saviour when my skin is at its driest. They’re great for adding much-needed moisture to the skin and can even leave your skin with an illuminating glow.

Many oils are multi-purpose and can be used as part of your skincare, body and haircare regimen (my favourite kind of product). Whether you use oil as the last step in your skincare routine, after a shower or to give some much-needed moisture to dry areas, it’s one product that is a complete game-changer.