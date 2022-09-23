multi-use oils

9 best multi-use oils for your face, body and haircare routines

Posted by for Skincare

Head-to-toe moisture couldn’t be easier to achieve with these multi-purpose oils.

As we move into autumn and winter, now is a good time to start thinking about what should stay or go in our skincare routines. One product I find to be widely underrated is the inclusion of oil in a skincare routine. As someone with a particularly dry skin type, especially in the cooler months, I find oils to be a complete saviour when my skin is at its driest. They’re great for adding much-needed moisture to the skin and can even leave your skin with an illuminating glow.

Many oils are multi-purpose and can be used as part of your skincare, body and haircare regimen (my favourite kind of product). Whether you use oil as the last step in your skincare routine, after a shower or to give some much-needed moisture to dry areas, it’s one product that is a complete game-changer. 

For those with an oily skin type, you may be hesitant to incorporate an oil into your routine, but it can be highly beneficial to all skin types, so definitely don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.

Here, we round up nine of the best multi-use oils for all face, body and hair regimens.

  • Ouai Rose Hair and Body Oil

    best multi use oils ouai

    Enriched with shea and rosehip, this hair and body oil seals in much-needed moisture to thirsty skin and leaves it with a hard-to-miss glow, as well as bringing some much-needed shine to hair. 

    The oil features Ouai’s signature scent, which blends notes of rose, bergamot, lychee and white musk together to leave you smelling fresh from head to toe.

    Shop Ouai Rose Hair and Body Oil at Cult Beauty, £26

  • Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

    best multi use oils nuxe

    Nuxe’s non-oily multi-purpose oil adds moisture to areas of the skin that are particularly dry and scaly. The oil is lightweight and features a replenishing blend of camellia, hazelnut and sweet almond.

    Shop Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil at Cult Beauty, from £19

  • Leonor Greyl L'Huile de Leonor Greyl Beautifying Oil for Lengths and Ends

    best multi use oils leonor greyl

    An oil can offer more to hair than just a shine, and Leonor Greyl’s pre-wash treatment is proof of this. Enriched with regenerating and protective copra and mongongo oil, it helps to detangle and soften hair, as well as repair damage.

    Shop Leonor Greyl L’Huile de Leonor Greyl Beautifying Oil for Lengths and Ends at Feelunique, £31.40

  • Alo Head-To-Toe Glow Oil

    best multi-use oils alo

    If it’s a head-to-toe glow you want, look no further than Alo’s Head To Toe Glow Oil – a perfect choice for all-over use. The formula is enriched with a powerful blend of turmeric, marula oil and potent botanicals, among other well-loved skincare ingredients, for a burst of moisture and a radiant glow to top it all off.

    Shop Alo Head-To-Toe Glow Oil at Alo Yoga, £56

  • Chanel Les Beiges Illuminating Oil

    best multi use oils chanel

    Chanel has created a dry oil that not only adds moisture and softens the face, body and hair but also lends a subtle iridescent finish for more of a unique approach.

    Shop Chanel Les Beiges Illuminating Oil at Chanel, £70

