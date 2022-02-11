These nano skincare brands could transform your entire skin routine
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Have you heard of Oodee, Made By Sunday or Face Theory?
There’s a new wave of skincare coming and it’s less about playing chemist with single ingredients, and more about finding a brand you trust to help tackle your biggest concerns. These “nano” brands (up-and-coming small independent brands) range from completely vegan to being skin trigger-free or made solely from naturally derived ingredients.
Here are the six brands we’ve got our eye on and the best bits from each.
Oodee 3 Step Phenomenal Skin Edit
Designed to help people with sensitive and reactive skin, Oodee is an “allergen neutral” brand, meaning it contains zero potential skin triggers ranging from fragrance to food, as well as parabens, silicones and sulphates.
Oodee’s entire range is based around a three-step system (a cleanser, serum and moisturiser) to thoroughly clean your skin without stripping and then rehydrate, brighten and improve luminosity.
Made By Sunday Game Changers Must Have Set
A collection of Made By Sunday’s bestsellers, the Game Changers set targets major skin concerns: ageing skin, dryness, dullness and acne. Featuring:
- Mum’s Right, a hemp and borage oil to milk gentle cleanser
- Super Hemp and Watermelon Miracle Serum
- Not A One Night Stand, a buckthorn + AHA regenerative night cream
- Spot Gun, a turmeric and ginger acne treatment
- Glow The F*ck Up, a plumping, hydrating, soothing, hyaluronic acid, strawberry and rose toner
Indie Lee Discovery Kit
Created entirely from naturally-derived, organic ingredients, Indie Lee champions efficacious skincare made sustainably. The discovery kit is a great way to dip a toe into the Indie Lee-waters, containing the popular Brightening Cleanser, COQ-10 Toner and Squalane Facial Oil.
Wild Hearts Skin Daily Essentials Set
Wild Hearts Skin focuses on six hero ingredients in each of its products: anti-inflammatory marshmallow root extract, anti-ageing raspberry extract, exfoliating papaya, brightening niacinamide (also known as vitamin B3), hydrating hyaluronic acid and restoring watermelon extract.
The Daily Essentials set combines a cleansing yet hydrating face wash, brightening toner and moisturising dewy gel cream – perfect for everyday use.
UpCircle Best Sellers Skincare Bundle
Fully vegan, UpCircle is an award-winning sustainable skincare brand, focusing on tackling common skin concerns like hyperpigmentation and excess oil but also to protect against environmental stressors, too.
The Best Sellers Skincare Bundle contains full-size UpCircle hero items including the coffee oil face serum, argan powder face moisturiser, caffeine and maple eye cream, apricot powder cleansing face balm, herbal blend coffee face scrub.
Face Theory Vitamin Superhero Skincare Gift Set
A popular brand, Face Theory’s three-step routine targets textured skin, hyperpigmentation and reducing the appearance of ageing.
Made in the UK, Face Theory products include a high proportion of active ingredients which means it’s best to start small and infrequently, building yourself up to regular use.
Shop Face Theory Vitamin Superhero Skincare Gift Set, £32.99
Main image: Stylist