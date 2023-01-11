OK, call me cynical but I usually turn a blind eye to influencer-owned skincare brands. My personal stance (rightly or wrongly) is that I wouldn’t necessarily expect the products to deliver on their claims, that they’d likely be overpriced and, in most cases, I’d rather use things from brands – and experts – that I know and trust.

But as we all know, there’s often an exception to the rule, and in this scenario, it comes in the shape of Naturium. A US-based skincare brand founded by Susan Yara, a digital journalist-turned-influencer. I won’t lie, though, I’d never heard of Yara until after her brand appeared on my radar – and having used it for a good few months now, I think it’s one that’s earned a permanent place in my routine.