Founded by influencer Susan Yara, Naturium is a brand to know about – trust us.
OK, call me cynical but I usually turn a blind eye to influencer-owned skincare brands. My personal stance (rightly or wrongly) is that I wouldn’t necessarily expect the products to deliver on their claims, that they’d likely be overpriced and, in most cases, I’d rather use things from brands – and experts – that I know and trust.
But as we all know, there’s often an exception to the rule, and in this scenario, it comes in the shape of Naturium. A US-based skincare brand founded by Susan Yara, a digital journalist-turned-influencer. I won’t lie, though, I’d never heard of Yara until after her brand appeared on my radar – and having used it for a good few months now, I think it’s one that’s earned a permanent place in my routine.
Billed as ‘biocompatible skincare’, Naturium’s products are clinically effective, suitable for all skin types and combine natural ingredients with potent actives. Plus, not only are its sustainability efforts commendable (although in my humble opinion, any new brand has no choice but to launch with impressive credentials these days), but its price points are accessible, too, with products costing between £18 and £27.
So, if you’re intrigued by Naturium, keep scrolling to discover which products I think you should try first…
Naturium BHA Liquid Exfoliant 2%
Using a BHA (beta hydroxy acid) is a surefire way to help unclog pores and even out skin’s texture. This one is more affordable than some, and I found it to be quite hydrating compared to others I’ve tried – plus it’s a good one for targeting blackheads.
Naturium Vitamin C Complex Serum
Vitamin C is one of the best and most effective antioxidants, and this serum uses a potent type to help brighten the skin. It’s easily absorbed, gives skin an impressive glow and overtime it will help to reduce the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation.
Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturizer
The first product I tried in the range, this moisturiser is lightweight but nourishing and it sits just as well underneath make-up as it does either side of retinol – especially if you’re prone to dryness. A great, suits-all product that everybody would benefit from.
Naturium Niacinamide Cleansing Gelee 3%
This cleanser combines two of my greatest skincare loves: niacinamide and a jelly texture. I like it in the mornings and as a second cleanse after taking my make-up off (although you can use it to remove make-up too if you like). A little goes a long way and it doesn’t leave my skin feeling dry or tight.
Shop Naturium Niacinamide Cleansing Gelee 3% at SpaceNK, £18.50
Naturium Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm
Consider this the quickest, easiest way to dissolve make-up and SPF at the end of a long day. It falls on the slightly oilier side once it’s emulsified with water, but for me, that just adds a bit of extra slip to help massage it around. I also find it’s best removed using a flannel, so if you’re not a fan of using them in your routine, take note.
Naturium Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2%
Niacinamide and zinc are a great duo for keeping breakouts at bay and ensuring skin glows, and this serum does exactly that. It’s not sticky, and like the peptide moisturiser, it layers well with my usual morning skincare. Plus, it really helps improve my general oiliness levels.
Shop Naturium Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2% at SpaceNK, £18
Naturium Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Serum 5%
You can’t go far wrong with a good hyaluronic serum in any routine. This one is slightly thicker than some and has a gel-like texture, which I really like. It combines four different types of hyaluronic acid that work to penetrate different layers of skin for the ultimate hydration boost.
Shop Naturium Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Serum 5% at SpaceNK, £18
