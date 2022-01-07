All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Add to your list of new things this January with the best products new to Lookfantastic.
The month of January is always about new things, isn’t it? New fitness routines, sleeping rituals, drinking habits, and resolutions galore. For me, it’s always about spotting the most recent additions to my favourite beauty shopping websites. This year, all seven days of it, I’ve been trawling Lookfantastic for the brightest and best newness on offer. Here are the nine not to miss.
CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water with Niacinamide & Ceramides
CeraVe’s gentle but effective micellar cleansing water is suitable for all skin types – including around the sensitive eye area. It’s fortified with essential ceramides to protect the skin’s natural barrier and niacinamide to thoroughly cleanse the skin of unwanted bacteria, dirt and debris.
Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Ultra Rich Hyaluronic Treatment Lotion
An extremely hard-working product, this lotion multi-tasks as hydrating treatment, humidity protection, frizz controller, hair detangler, and heat protector – up to 232°C.
Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara
For fluffy, fanned, voluminous lashes, look no further. Maybelline’s newest mascara is a soft, non-wet looking formula that elevates natural everyday make-up in a flash.
Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray for Sensitive Skin
A soothing face mist for sensitive skin, spritz when you need to refresh and calm red, angry and sunburnt skin, or as the middle step in a moisture sandwich skincare routine.
Bouclème Dry Scalp Serum
If you’re dealing with a dryer scalp than normal (thanks, central heating), this serum is for you. Fortified with organic argan oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E it hydrates and repairs your scalp while minimising itchiness and dandruff.
With cold, dark days ruling the fore at the moment, bring the outdoors in with an uplifting floral, fruity scented candle. Bursting with pear, rose and lily, it’ll feel like spring blooming in your living room, bathroom or bedroom. Heavenly.
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Lipstick
Slim and svelte, YSL’s new leather-matte lipstick provides long-lasting wear and full coverage for a statement red lip.
Benefit Porefessional Lite Ultra Lightweight Pore Minimising Face Primer
A primer that helps blur the appearance of pores and provide an even base for product application, Benefit’s Porefessional also encourages make-up to stay in place for up to 12 hours, too.
Frank Body Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum
The clever folks at Frank Body created this vegan hyaluronic acid serum to moisture, brighten and revitalise skin, as well as protect against environmental aggressors.
