While tempting, bedtime is not the best time to go full throttle on powerful exfoliators. Although you’re lying supine for an extended period of time (seems ideal, but it isn’t), your skin is still as vulnerable to overdoing it as when you’re up and at ‘em. Instead, gentle exfoliators will help to loosen dead and dry skin, clear congestion and improve skin texture and tone – they just require a little consistent use to get there.

“I would use an alpha-hydroxy acid, such as a 15% glycolic acid, as a gentle-enough peel for overnight,” advises HCA dermatologist, Dr Angela Tewari. “However, I would avoid using salicylic acid at night as it’s a beta-hydroxy acid and therefore stronger. If you’re not sure, think ‘s’ for strong.”

Not sure where to start with overnight exfoliation? Try The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA, £6.90 (great for sensitive skin) or the Skinceuticals Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight, £80, both suitable for nightly use without exacerbating any issues.

If brightness or uneven skin tone is one of your main concerns, adding in vitamin C could help you more than you realise. “A vitamin C serum is a great product to use overnight,” says Dr Ross Perry, Cosmedics medical director. “Packed full of antioxidants, it protects the skin against environmental factors and also helps with hydration if the skin often feels tight, flaky and dry. It will make the skin appear brighter, firmer and smoother while tackling enlarged pores, as well. Vitamin C also targets uneven skin tone and can be beneficial for mature skin.

Why a serum, though? “Molecules in serums are smaller than molecules in a moisturiser which allows the product to absorb much deeper into the pores,” explains Dr Perry. “To get the best results from using a serum, cleanse and tone as normal before applying a few drops of serum into the palm of your hands then gently pat or moisturise into your skin.: