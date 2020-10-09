Oat milk is being heralded for its soothing skin benefits, particularly for those with dry or sensitive complexions. Here, we run through the best oat milk skincare products available.
The demand for oat milk is bigger than ever. Waitrose reported a 113% spike in the sales of oat milk from July 2019 to July 2020. Oatly, one of the most popular oat milk options on the high street, saw sales almost double to $200m (around £155m) in 2019. And now, the popular coffee ingredient is being added to our skincare products, too.
But what are the skin benefits of oat milk, you ask? “Oats are used in skincare mainly for their moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties,” explains Dr Shaaira Nasir, dermatologist at sk:n clinics. It can be useful for those with dry skin, inflammatory skin conditions like eczema or allergic reactions.
“The starch contained in oats called beta-glucan acts as a hydrating ingredient and helps restore the skin barrier. The phenols contained in oats reduce inflammation and helps with itch.”
Thanks to their hydrating and soothing properties, Dr Nasir says that any skin type can use skincare containing oat milk. “It is particularly useful in dry and itchy skin, due to the moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties,” she adds.
Here, we round up some of the best oat milk skincare products on the high street.
Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer
Slather on a dollop of this rich moisturiser and your skin will be instantly calmed and comforted from its soothing mix of oat milk, refreshing fig milk, moisturising argan milk and hydrating desert milk.
Lush Dream Cream Body Lotion
A Lush bestseller, this body lotion has endless reviews praising its healing effects on dry skin. It calms irritation, while added rose absolute, lavender oil and Fair Trade organic cocoa butter provides extra nourishment.
Garnier Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat Soothing Hydrating Lotion
Oat milk is blended with almonds to create this soothing lotion. It sinks into skin quickly and contains subtle notes of vanilla to leave skin fragranced, without irritating it.
Garnier Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat Soothing Hydrating Lotion, £5.99
Sweet Chef Oat Milk Latte Cleanser
This gel-to-foam cleanser sweeps away dirt and impurities but is also packed with skin-loving ingredients. Oat milk nourishes dehydrated and irritated skin, while a combination of coffee seed and vitamin B12 protects skin with its antioxidant benefits.
Pixi Milky Tonic
Among Pixi’s bestselling toners sits this bottle: the Milky Tonic. It contains oat extract to soothe and balance skin and is suitable for sensitive skin types.
Pixi Milky Tonic, £18
Klorane Tinted Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Ever applied dry shampoo, only for your scalp to feel a bit… itchy? It’s important to take care of the skin on your scalp and this Klorane shampoo is great for that. It contains oat milk to moisturise and soften both your skin and hair, while micronised powders soak up dirt and sebum.
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Shampoo and Conditioner
Developed for those wanting to calm and balance their scalp, this shampoo and conditioner (sold separately) is formulated with oat milk to support the skin’s barrier function and prevent moisture loss. It also contains aloe vera to relieve any itching.
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Shampoo and Conditioner, £22.75 each
