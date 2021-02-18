Pretty Damn Good: the vitamin C serum Jess Hunt relies on for a glowing complexion

Launching a beauty brand comes with a lot of work. But add a global health pandemic and lockdown into the mix and it makes an already-tough task all the more harder.

Yet, when Jess Hunt unveiled her new eyebrow brand, Refy, during the second lockdown in November, the beauty industry went crazy for it. Made up of three eyebrow products, Refy is a line-up of high quality formulas that make it easy to customise your dream brow shape.

It includes a pigmented pomade, ultra-fine pencil and brow lamination-esque wax/gel setter – all of which come in clever, innovative packaging (the wax/gel sculpter has a lid that doubles up as an applicator and comb).