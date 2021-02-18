Pretty Damn Good: the vitamin C serum Jess Hunt relies on for a glowing complexion
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
Launching a beauty brand comes with a lot of work. But add a global health pandemic and lockdown into the mix and it makes an already-tough task all the more harder.
Yet, when Jess Hunt unveiled her new eyebrow brand, Refy, during the second lockdown in November, the beauty industry went crazy for it. Made up of three eyebrow products, Refy is a line-up of high quality formulas that make it easy to customise your dream brow shape.
It includes a pigmented pomade, ultra-fine pencil and brow lamination-esque wax/gel setter – all of which come in clever, innovative packaging (the wax/gel sculpter has a lid that doubles up as an applicator and comb).
Since launching, the brand has become a staple on Instagram feeds, earned rave reviews – including one from Stylist’s senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem, who loved it – and constantly sells out. So much so, the brand has to give fans ‘restock dates’ so that they can be sure to get their hands on products.
Hunt, who still works as an influencer and model alongside her roles as a beauty entrepreneur, has ensured that the brand catered to everybody. As well as creating the pomade and brow pencil in different shades, she wanted her formulas to sit in unisex packaging.
But Refy isn’t just a brow brand. While it has cemented its position in the industry for delivering dream brows, Hunt has hinted that the next drop will be about skin.
So as somebody who is busy creating new products while also creating content for her 1.3 million followers, what’s one product (other than Refy) that Hunt relies on in her day-to-day beauty routine? Here, she tells us…
“I can’t go without Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, £53. I first discovered this serum after a make-up artist used it on me to prep my skin before doing my make-up a couple of years ago.
“I just remember seeing how much of a difference this product made to my skin. Then, once my make-up was applied, I was glowing. After my shoot I went straight to a Boots nearby and picked one up and I haven’t stop using it since.
“The texture of the serum is so smooth but the first thing that drew me to it is how amazing it smells. That’s something I am so picky about. I have to like the smell of a product in order to use it – no matter what it is.
“As for the formula itself, it feels so lightweight on the skin and the glow this product gives you is next level. I love how fresh it makes me look.
“It keeps my skin hydrated, too. As well as vitamin C, the formula contains hyaluronic acid, which means my skincare routine doesn’t take me long in the morning as I get a lot of amazing factors in one with this product.
“It’s part of my everyday routine. I use the serum as part of my morning skincare routine, after I cleanse this is the first product I apply. I have quite sensitive skin so when I find skincare that works for me, I stick to it.
“If it’s a no make-up day then using this is a must for me. I am so much more confident on no make-up days when I have this on my skin. It just makes you look radiant. But if I am applying make-up, it also works as the most perfect base to prep my skin.
“I am such a fan of the packaging, too. The orange really stands out in my toiletry bag, especially when I am on the move.”
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum
Main image: Jess Hunt/courtesy of brand