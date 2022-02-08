All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
As someone with a long history of sensitive, easily-irritated skin, I knew I had to give Oodee a try.
Then, when I began to wear make-up in my teenage years, it was anybody’s guess what would work and what would leave me holding an icepack to my face, frantically trying to reduce swathes of itchy redness and colonies of allergy bumps.
The real kicker was that I never knew what caused it. Product to product, what worked for me seemed to change daily.
Random flare-ups like this are commonplace for people with sensitive skin and can cause feelings of frustration and low-self esteem – something new skincare brand Oodee touts as one of the main reasons for creating an allergen-neutral line.
Allergen-neutral means every Oodee product contains zero potential skin triggers, ranging from fragrance allergens to food allergens and other known triggers like parabens, silicones and sulphates. (Here’s the full list, if you’re interested.)
Instead, Oodee created a three-step cleanser, serum, moisturising system that blends vitamins, enzymes and pre and post-biotics with efficacious skincare ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.
With high hopes, I tried it to see how my skin would fare.
Oodee Halo Purifying Foaming Cleanser
As anyone with reactive or sensitive skin knows, the dry, tight, stripped feeling after cleansing is synonymous with the immediate worry that something is about to go wrong.
Fortunately, Oodee’s cloud-like foaming cleanser is “ultra-light” which means it gets to work without taking the majority of your skin’s natural oils with it.
Soft and non-drying, the cleanser works gently away at oil, SPF and general environmental dirt to leave you with clear, non-irritated, supple skin.
For non-makeup days, I use this cleanser alone. Otherwise, I use it as the second step after an oil or balm cleanser.
Oodee Aurora Perfecting Serum
Packed full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, this calming serum works to repair, protect and improve the healthy functioning of your skin barrier.
Infused with niacinamide (a moisturising, soothing powerhouse skincare ingredient), this serum improves skin radiance and natural plumpness.
I like to press the serum into my skin post-cleansing and after applying a BHA toner – at the moment I’m using the Farmacy Deep Sweep. Then, I sandwich it with a more occlusive moisturiser, either the Oodee Nova Illuminating Moisturiser or the Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Balm for glowing skin, overnight.
Oodee Nova Illuminating Moisturiser
The third step in the Oodee regimen is a glow-giving moisturiser that contains vitamin C to even out skin tone and enhance skin’s natural brightness.
With the same consistency as whipped butter, this moisturiser sinks easily into the skin but doesn’t disappear. Instead, the blend of cold-pressed fruit seed oils leaves skin feeling hydrated, cushioned and supple.
Plus, it doesn’t have the slightly clinical scent usually associated with effective non-irritating moisturisers – a big win.
Main image: Stylist