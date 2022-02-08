Ever since I can remember I’ve had incredibly sensitive and easily irritated skin. As a child, I would come out in red welts from suncream and fast-spreading blotches from the remnants of my mum’s lipstick after she kissed my cheek goodbye.

Then, when I began to wear make-up in my teenage years, it was anybody’s guess what would work and what would leave me holding an icepack to my face, frantically trying to reduce swathes of itchy redness and colonies of allergy bumps.

The real kicker was that I never knew what caused it. Product to product, what worked for me seemed to change daily.

Random flare-ups like this are commonplace for people with sensitive skin and can cause feelings of frustration and low-self esteem – something new skincare brand Oodee touts as one of the main reasons for creating an allergen-neutral line.