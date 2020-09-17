Everyone who menstruates will have a different experience with their skin, but it’s a commonly-held belief that acne worsens around menstruation, and brands are taking that knowledge and running with it.

Whether it’s entire routines based around every stage of the menstrual cycle or specific products designed for your week of menstruation, period skincare is a growing phenomenon. New insta-friendly skincare brand Faace sells a period face mask, Parisian skincare line Typology has formulated a whole range of serums to help skin adapt to the effects of your cycle, while Cahaya Naturals recently launched its Period Set.

As much as I love a new skincare treat that will tackle my dehydrated, acne-prone skin, I’m a natural sceptic. While I can admit that my skin definitely changes throughout my cycle, becoming both drier and spottier in the week before my period, do I really need to switch up my skincare to follow suit?