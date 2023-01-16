What does perioral dermatitis look like?

“The bumps may be skin coloured or hyperpigmented and may appear red or pink in people with fair skin, and some may have white pus inside them,” says Dr Craythorne. “It’s important to note that although they might resemble pimples, the bumps are not the same as acne. However, the rash may look inflamed, with the underlying and surrounding skin appearing red, pink, or flesh-toned.”

Does perioral dermatitis hurt?

Perioral dermatitis doesn’t usually hurt. “The rash can sometimes be itchy though, and some people may feel tightness or a mild burning sensation in the affected skin, which may be dry or flaky,” says Dr Craythorne.

How can you tell the difference between perioral dermatitis and acne?

“Although it can be quite difficult to know the difference between this and other conditions – often perioral dermatitis can go hand in hand with a rosacea diagnosis – it’s important to find out, especially when it comes to differentiating it from acne or eczema, because treatment for those conditions will make perioral dermatitis much worse, and then [you’ll end up in] a never-ending vicious cycle,” explains Dr Craythorne. “However, visible clues include the size of spots and how they are grouped together. There will not be any blackheads in the area, and take note of the location. Perioral dermatitis is most common on the chin, lower corners of the mouth and around the nose area.”