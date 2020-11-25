When you think of Pharrell Williams, there are a few things that pop to mind. Alongside endless musical hits as part of The Neptunes, N.E.R.D and as a solo artist and countless awards (he has won a staggering 13 Grammys), there’s one non-business topic that crops up time and time again: his skin.

Pharrell is often praised for his incredible, clear skin that looks radiant any time he steps on a red carpet. So, it only makes sense that the entrepreneur’s next venture involved skincare.

“[Developing an interest in skincare] has been a lifelong process and journey for me,” Pharrell tells Stylist.co.uk. “You’ve got to take care of yourself, right? If you’re aiming for optimum self. Skincare is just the start but it’s all part of looking after your wellbeing.”