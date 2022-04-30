A common fungal skin infection, pityriasis versicolor causes patches of white, dark or pink to appear on the skin. Exacerbated by hot, warm and humid conditions, the fungal infection can proliferate quickly, becoming more noticeable as larger patches of pigmentation.

Here, two dermatologists, Dr Hasan Benar at the Dr Elif Clinic and Dr Abha Gulati at Stratum Clinics, break down everything you need to know about pityriasis versicolor.