For most of my life, I didn’t pay much attention to skincare. I experimented with plenty of different cleansers, toners and moisturisers throughout my teenage years, but I never took the time to understand exactly what I was putting on my face and, more importantly, what my skin actually needed. As a teenager, like many people, I dealt with oily skin and was prone to breakouts. When I wasn’t layering on my Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse foundation, I was piling on powder in an attempt to control any signs of shine. I’d even skip out on moisturiser because I thought it would make my oily skin worse (newsflash: it doesn’t).

As I grew older and my skin matured, I ditched some of the damaging habits I’d adopted during those earlier years but didn’t spend much time considering what to put in its place. I invested in some lovely products from a range of brands, but I never took the time to sit back and consider what my skin – which now leans on the drier side – actually needed, because I’d only ever thought about eliminating shine and reducing oiliness. That was until lockdown hit. Over the last couple of months, I’ve been on somewhat of a ‘crash course’ when it comes to skincare. I’ve read up on ingredients, found out more about my skin ‘type’ and spent hours researching what my skin needs to thrive, a process which, much to my surprise, has been incredibly interesting to learn about.

You may also like 6 skin experts share the beauty products they relied on throughout lockdown

Working from home has also changed the relationship I had with my skin. I no longer wear make-up every day (in fact, I can’t remember the last time I wore proper make-up), and as a result, I’ve been in a position where I can better understand what my skin was actually lacking – moisture. Naively, I’d always assumed that having dry skin meant you couldn’t get spots or that you had a lot of peeling – so it had never crossed my mind that my skin problems could be down to a lack of moisture. As a result, I’ve experimented with a lot of different moisturisers since March – but only one has given me the glowy, healthy-looking skin I’d never thought I could achieve. The product I’m talking about is the Pixi Rose Ceramide Cream, £24. Packed full of calming ceramides (a form of lipids or fat molecules that play an important role in maintaining our skin’s protective layer), rose oil and probiotics (which protect and balance), this product has quickly become a staple of my skincare routine, and for good reason.

Lauren’s skin a couple of hours after applying the cream.

Alongside its incredible scent and lightweight formula, I love this cream for the long-lasting effect it has on my skin; unlike other hydrating moisturisers and creams which seem to be ‘swallowed-up’ by my skin, this product seems to settle somewhere in the middle, both giving my skin an immediate boost and leaving it feeling hydrated over a longer period. And although the formula is described as ‘rich,’ it doesn’t leave my skin feeling overly greasy or clogged. Currently, I use it as a daily moisturiser (I like to switch between this and Glossier’s Priming Moisturiser Rich, £29, depending on how my skin is feeling) after I’ve applied my vitamin C serum, and it’ll leave my skin feeling great all day. If, however, my skin is feeling particularly dry – a more common occurrence as we head into the colder months – I also use this product to refresh my skin later in the day.

Pixi Rose Ceramide Cream, £24 BUY NOW

Having used it for over a month now, I can safely say this cream has become one of the hero products I reach for on a daily basis – and I can’t imagine my daily skincare routine without it. After so long spent absentmindedly experimenting with products and not really knowing what to do with my skin, it feels great to have found something that my skin really loves.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy