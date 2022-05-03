New beauty, skincare and haircare launches are the bread and butter of Stylist’s beauty desk. Especially when it’s a brand that looks out for the planet as much as it does for our skin. Enter Plantopia, a support system for your face and body that champions sustainable ingredients and aromatherapeutic blends.

Featuring four ranges within the skincare line, Plantopia has paired adaptogens and essential oils to Detox & Purify, Rest & Sleep, Relax & Calm and Energise & Uplift.

Holistic and versatile enough to be used in multiple ways (a bath soak that doubles as a body scrub, for example), here is a handful of the products we’re most excited to pop on our shelves.