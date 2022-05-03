All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Here’s everything you need to know about the new brand.
New beauty, skincare and haircare launches are the bread and butter of Stylist’s beauty desk. Especially when it’s a brand that looks out for the planet as much as it does for our skin. Enter Plantopia, a support system for your face and body that champions sustainable ingredients and aromatherapeutic blends.
Featuring four ranges within the skincare line, Plantopia has paired adaptogens and essential oils to Detox & Purify, Rest & Sleep, Relax & Calm and Energise & Uplift.
Holistic and versatile enough to be used in multiple ways (a bath soak that doubles as a body scrub, for example), here is a handful of the products we’re most excited to pop on our shelves.
Plantopia At Ease Soaking Salts
Adaptogen: schisandra; essential oil: elemi
A powder-to-milk formula, these bath salts help to improve moisture levels in the skin, leaving it feeling hydrated, cleansed and soothed.
Plantopia Clean Slate Face & Space Mist
Adaptogen: schisandra; essential oil: elemi
I always keep a refreshing facial spray on hand – to revive tired skin but also to sandwich in hydration; it’s a must. This alcohol-free mist supports the healthy functioning of the skin barrier, keeping moisture inside and protecting from the damaging effects of environmental stressors and free radicals.
Plantopia Dusk to Dawn Night Oil
Adaptogen: ashwagandha; essential oil: sandalwood
Lightweight and soothing, pop this facial oil on before bed to restore, replenish and calm irritation overnight.
Plantopia Moonlight Slumber Soak & Scrub
Adaptogen: ashwagandha; essential oil: sandalwood
A helping hand to falling asleep, this dual soak and scrub can be used to exfoliate, moisturise the skin and calm you down enough to drift off peacefully.
Plantopia This Glow Face Serum
Adaptogen: ginseng; essential oil: lemongrass
Help invigorate stressed skin with a non-greasy serum that helps to boost the radiance and glow of tired, sallow skin.
Plantopia Clean Serene Bath and Body Oil
Adaptogen: turmeric; essential oil: geranium
When my skin is feeling particularly dry, I like to double down on my moisturising regime. This bath and body oil can be used before or after you soak as a nourishing step in your routine.
Main image: Stylist