No matter your new year’s resolution, I think we can all commit to making at least one or two sustainable swaps in 2022. Now, I understand it’s intimidating to break away from tried-and-tested, especially if you’ve been using the same products for years.

However, there are myriad zero-waste and plastic-free options that are just as good, if not even better, breaking onto the skincare and beauty market right now and it would be a shame to miss out. Here are the seven I’m most impressed with, including a truly transformative body wash. Yes, really.