Sustainable skin and beauty buys that do the job and then some.
No matter your new year’s resolution, I think we can all commit to making at least one or two sustainable swaps in 2022. Now, I understand it’s intimidating to break away from tried-and-tested, especially if you’ve been using the same products for years.
However, there are myriad zero-waste and plastic-free options that are just as good, if not even better, breaking onto the skincare and beauty market right now and it would be a shame to miss out. Here are the seven I’m most impressed with, including a truly transformative body wash. Yes, really.
Plus 'Summer' Body Wash
I’ve been using Plus’ ingenious body wash for a few months now and it’s changed the way I think about in-shower skincare. The outer packet dissolves upon contact with water and the foaming sheet transforms into a scent-perfect body wash.
A no-bottle, single-serve cleanser, I’ve popped it in my bag when I’ve gone away and frequently gifted it to family and friends. Sweet, simple and packed with skin-loving ingredients (aloe leaf, shea butter, almond oil and eucalyptus), it’s without a doubt one of my top standout products launched in 2021.
Sbtrct Moisturising Facial Balm
Enriched with nourishing glycerine, squalane, rosehip oil and shea butter, this moisturising facial balm restores natural moisture levels without any excess packaging or plastic. Suitable for normal and sensitive skin, it’s both protective and hydrating – everything we love.
Sbtrct Makeup Melt
Melt away even the toughest of make-up (yes, waterproof mascara, too) with a solid cleansing bar that leaves skin clean and ready for your second cleanse.
Packaging wise, pop the carton and paper wrap on your compost heap or in the recycling bin – no rinsing or separation required.
Akt The Deodorant Balm
One of the best natural deodorants on the market, Akt’s scented balm can be used anywhere you perspire. The scent – a petitgrain, mandarin and neroli blend – is clean and sensuous with a light citrus burst.
Shop Akt The Deodorant Balm, subscriptions from £15.30, one-time purchase £18
Object Moisturising Shampoo Bar
Did you know this award-winning shampoo bar houses the equivalent of three bottles of liquid shampoo? A hard-working combination of hydrating argan oil, jojoba oil, coconut milk and cleansing moringa, keep your strands healthy and voluminous, without a shred of plastic in sight.
Shop Object Moisturising Shampoo Bar, subscriptions from £12.60, one-time purchase £14
Green People One Balm
Multi-purpose to the core, Green People’s One Balm can be used anywhere you need a slick of hydration. Replenish tricky dry areas (elbows, knees and feet, for example) or slide onto your lips to keep them happy and moisturised, too.
Wild Deodorant
The refillable deodorant that’s taken social media by storm, Wild offers a handy subscription service to make sure you never run out. With a wide gamut of scents (Orange & Neroli, Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt, Mint & Eucalyptus, Coconut & Vanilla and Bergamot & Grapefruit), there’s something for every taste, trust us.
Main image: Stylist