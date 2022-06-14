How consistent you are with your skincare routine will have a direct correlation with how efficacious your products are. Little and often is always best. Incorporating polyglutamic acid is no different – find a way to bring it into your routine in a way that feels sustainable and suitable for your skin. If you already feel overwhelmed with how many steps are in your routine, perhaps swap polyglutamic acid in for something else or find another area to streamline.

Ooi explains more about when and how to do this. “As a large molecule, it’s best to use polyglutamic acid after applying your other serums because it sits on the surface of the skin and will help to lock in moisture. Cleanse, tone and apply any antioxidant serums, followed by a hyaluronic acid serum – then apply polyglutamic acid to seal everything in. Follow with a hydrating cream and an SPF if used during your morning routine,” advises Ooi.

“Because polyglutamic acid is a moisture magnet (similar to hyaluronic acid), it can work well to apply it to slightly damp skin, so that it draws moisture from the surface into the skin, rather than drawing moisture from the deeper layers of the skin to hydrate the skin’s surface.”

If all this acid talk has you scratching your head about the role they place in skincare, here’s a handy guide to layering your skincare properly and how to safely start using acids.