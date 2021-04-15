Pretty Damn Good: the cold cream cleanser this beauty entrepreneur has been using for 42 years

“I’ve been using Pond’s Cold Cream Make Up Remover, £5.99 for 42 years. Over that time, I have tried hundreds of other make-up removers, but I always end up coming back t this one. It’s definitely my favourite and I use it daily.

“My mother introduced me to Pond’s Cold Cream when I was 12 years old. She is 89 now and still uses it too!

“The first thing that drew me to it was its ability to deeply remove any type of make-up – even waterproof formulas – from my skin instantly. It just does the job, and it does it well. It deeply penetrates and moisturises the skin.

“It’s safe to use on your eyes, too, which I like because then, I can use it all over and don’t have to swap between two or three different products.