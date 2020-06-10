All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The skincare world is populated with superfoods. And the extract on the rise? Prickly pear. Here, Stylist looks into how this ingredient helps our skin and who should use it.
While the desire to experiment with skincare can be all-consuming, one very important factor to consider is your skin type. Some have acne-prone skin, others oily or dry, but sensitive skin may be the hardest of them all to cater to.
Testing skincare products out can be a very cautious, highly researched process for those with sensitive skin. And it makes sense: one minute your skin is neutral, albeit slightly flushed. The next, after applying a new moisturiser, it ends up feeling irritated and grows increasingly red. So for those of us on the hunt for skincare products that work without irritating, what do we need to look out for?
The main irritants for sensitive skin are usually fragrance, alcohol, physical exfoliants and foaming soaps.
And when it comes to ingredients, it’s worth knowing what helps reduce inflammation. One ingredient in particular that is believed to provide anti-inflammation and antioxidant benefits is a plant commonly known as prickly pear.
Stylist quizzed co-founder of Harley Street Skin and skincare expert Lesley Reynolds to understand more about the enigmatic skincare ingredient.
What is prickly pear and where does it come from?
It’s mainly used in the form of an oil in skincare. “Prickly pear seed oil comes from the prickly pear, which is part of the cactus family,” says Reynolds. “We know it has been used in skincare for centuries and that prickly pear oil has been used to treat burns and hydrate the skin for over 300 years.”
What are the benefits of using prickly pear in skincare?
Nourishment and hydration are at the top of the agenda. “Prickly pear oil is high in antioxidants, especially high in vitamins A, C, E and K as well as omega 6 essential fatty acids,” says Reynolds. “It’s also a rich and potent source of vitamin E – actually three times more vitamin E content than any other oil.”
What skincare concerns does prickly pear help with?
“It’s particularly beneficial for red or sensitive skin,” she says. But, it’s also great for dry skin as it’s a really nourishing extract.
If you’re thinking about adding a prickly pear-infused skincare product to your routine, we’ve rounded up the best prickly pear skincare buys to get started with.
Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil
Get your glow on with Youth To The People’s Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil. Packed with an array of skin-loving ingredients to quench the skin’s thirst without irritation, including prickly pear, jojoba and sunflower oil. Apply two to five drops of the hydrating oil to the skin day and night for best results.
Shop Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil at Cult Beauty, £38
Wildsmith Active Repair Copper Peptide Serum
This peptide serum complex offers antioxidant protection and is formulated with a blend of ingredients from hyaluronic acid, prickly pear and cacay oils for skin that looks visibly firmer and smoother.
Shop Wildsmith Active Repair Copper Peptide Serum at Wildsmith Skin, £95
Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-In-One Face Oil
Extra hydration in the colder months can be extremely beneficial for all skin types due to the sudden change in weather. Whether your skin is experiencing extreme dryness or new sensitivity, adding a hydrating facial oil to your routine can be beneficial.
The Summer Fridays oil boasts a restorative blend of 16 noncomedogenic, vegan oils and prickly pear seed oil which deeply condition, plump and help boost skin’s elasticity. Use the oil on its own or mix one or two drops with moisturiser for extra hydration.
Shop Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-In-One Face Oil at Space NK, £42.40
Weleda Prickly Pear Hydrating Facial Cream
Weleda has a whole skincare range formulated with prickly pear, which includes the deeply hydrating Prickly Pear Hydrating Facial Cream that will leave your skin looking and feeling more dewy and radiant.
Shop Weleda Prickly Pear Hydrating Facial Cream at Lookfantastic, £14.95
Oodee Halo Purifying Foaming Cleanser
Oodee’s allergen-neutral light-foaming cleanser helps to remove dirt, oil and makeup without disturbing the skin, leaving it feeling softer and smoother, thanks to the inclusion of purifying and hydrating ingredients prickly pear and rice protein.
Shop Halo Purifying Foaming Cleanser at Oodee, £24
Grüum Botanisk Prickly Pear Oil
This multi-use oil can be used on the skin, hair, nails and cuticles for a powerful hit of moisture. It’s formulated with a showstopping ingredients list that includes vitamins K and E, which help to stimulate hair and nail growth and promote cell regeneration. Plus, an enrichment of prickly pear for its rejuvenating properties.
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop'Lit
If a skincare-make-up hybrid is more up your street, then say hello to Fenty Beauty’s newest addition, Eaze Drop’Lit, an all-over glow complexion booster that delivers instant natural-looking illumination to the skin and is full of ingredients that your skin won’t be able to get enough of, including milk thistle extract, which is known to help reduce the size of pores, and hydrating hero prickly pear extract.
Main image: Stylist