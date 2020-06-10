While the desire to experiment with skincare can be all-consuming, one very important factor to consider is your skin type. Some have acne-prone skin, others oily or dry, but sensitive skin may be the hardest of them all to cater to. Testing skincare products out can be a very cautious, highly researched process for those with sensitive skin. And it makes sense: one minute your skin is neutral, albeit slightly flushed. The next, after applying a new moisturiser, it ends up feeling irritated and grows increasingly red. So for those of us on the hunt for skincare products that work without irritating, what do we need to look out for?

The main irritants for sensitive skin are usually fragrance, alcohol, physical exfoliants and foaming soaps.

And when it comes to ingredients, it’s worth knowing what helps reduce inflammation. One ingredient in particular that is believed to provide anti-inflammation and antioxidant benefits is a plant commonly known as prickly pear. Stylist quizzed co-founder of Harley Street Skin and skincare expert Lesley Reynolds to understand more about the enigmatic skincare ingredient.

What is prickly pear and where does it come from?

It’s mainly used in the form of an oil in skincare. “Prickly pear seed oil comes from the prickly pear, which is part of the cactus family,” says Reynolds. “We know it has been used in skincare for centuries and that prickly pear oil has been used to treat burns and hydrate the skin for over 300 years.”

What are the benefits of using prickly pear in skincare?

Nourishment and hydration are at the top of the agenda. “Prickly pear oil is high in antioxidants, especially high in vitamins A, C, E and K as well as omega 6 essential fatty acids,” says Reynolds. “It’s also a rich and potent source of vitamin E – actually three times more vitamin E content than any other oil.”

What skincare concerns does prickly pear help with?

“It’s particularly beneficial for red or sensitive skin,” she says. But, it’s also great for dry skin as it’s a really nourishing extract. If you’re thinking about adding a prickly pear-infused skincare product to your routine, we’ve rounded up the best prickly pear skincare buys to get started with.

