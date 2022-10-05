10 pumpkin skincare buys that actually make autumn better

Pumpkin season is officially upon us – here’s why you might want to add it into your skincare routine.

The temperatures have plummeted, we’re wearing knitwear again and Hocus Pocus 2 has just been released – which can mean only one thing: autumn is officially here. And like every October, the world collectively goes mad for pumpkin spice latte season. From incorporating autumnal tones into our wardrobe choices to wearing spicy shades of orange on our nails – come October, we can’t get enough of all things autumn. 

But did you know that pumpkin can work wonders for your skin around this time of year, too? The enzymes found in pumpkin are a type of alpha-hydroxy acid that helps to gently exfoliate the skin. Not only that, but they also contain vitamin A to stimulate collagen production and vitamin C to tone, brighten and protect your skin. The result? A ton of pumpkin-packed skincare that promises boosted radiance and glow after a long hot summer. 

Ready to ramp up your skincare routine for autumn? Keep scrolling to discover Stylist’s pick of the best pumpkin-based skincare products for 2022.

10 best pumpkin-based skincare buys for autumn 2022

  • Summer Fridays Overtime Mask

    pumpkin-skincare

    Formulated with a gentle blend of vitamin and mineral-rich pumpkin and apricot seed powder, this nourishing face mask hydrates as it exfoliates, leaving the complexion smoother and velvety soft.

  • The Body Shop Pumpkin Instant Radiance Mask

    pumpkin-skincare

    This five-minute face mask is designed to be used in the shower – getting to work while you wash the day away. Its whipped pumpkin mousse texture saves time in your daily routine, working fast to cleanse, exfoliate and mask in one. The result? Next-level radiant-looking skin straight out of the shower. Winner.

  • Tula Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask

    pumpkin-skincare

    For a glow that looks like you just stepped out of a dermatologist’s office, this is the treatment for you. It combines pineapple, pumpkin and pomegranate enzymes to quickly exfoliate and polish skin – plus pre- and probiotic extracts help keep skin balance in check.

  • Oskia Renaissance BrightLight Serum

    pumpkin-skincare

    It’s a pricey one for sure, but this daily serum helps to combat dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage with its unique blend of actives. Papaya and pumpkin enzymes gently exfoliate to smooth and soften skin while bringing out a natural glow – a good option for those concerned with pigmentation or acne scarring.

  • Madara Superseed Radiant Energy Organic Facial Oil

    pumpkin-skincare

    If your skin loves a facial oil but you don’t like that greasy feeling left behind – you’ll love this ultra-nourishing oil. It’s packed with antioxidants and vitamins (and of course, our hero skin softening pumpkin), which are absorbed by the skin almost instantly – while helping to hydrate while neutralising environmental pollutants and stress.

