All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Pumpkin season is officially upon us – here’s why you might want to add it into your skincare routine.
The temperatures have plummeted, we’re wearing knitwear again and Hocus Pocus 2 has just been released – which can mean only one thing: autumn is officially here. And like every October, the world collectively goes mad for pumpkin spice latte season. From incorporating autumnal tones into our wardrobe choices to wearing spicy shades of orange on our nails – come October, we can’t get enough of all things autumn.
But did you know that pumpkin can work wonders for your skin around this time of year, too? The enzymes found in pumpkin are a type of alpha-hydroxy acid that helps to gently exfoliate the skin. Not only that, but they also contain vitamin A to stimulate collagen production and vitamin C to tone, brighten and protect your skin. The result? A ton of pumpkin-packed skincare that promises boosted radiance and glow after a long hot summer.
Ready to ramp up your skincare routine for autumn? Keep scrolling to discover Stylist’s pick of the best pumpkin-based skincare products for 2022.
10 best pumpkin-based skincare buys for autumn 2022
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
The ultimate autumn face mask, this pumpkin-packed formula helps to break down dulling dead surface skin cells while working to instantly enhance radiance, refine skin texture and unify uneven skin tone. It also smells like cinnamon-spiced pumpkin pie – divine.
Shop Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask at Cult Beauty, £52
FaceGym 2-in-1 Exfoliating Succinic Acid and Pumpkin Extract Essence Toner
If you’re a fan of an exfoliating toner, you’ll love this hardworking formula. 2% succinic acid works to exfoliate the skin, while pumpkin extract – rich in fatty acids and vitamins – helps to deeply nourish the skin. Expect a glowing complexion and clearer pores.
Shop FaceGym 2-in-1 Exfoliating Succinic Acid and Pumpkin Extract Essence Toner at Cult Beauty, £12
Lush Mr Pumpkin Face Mask
If you really want to ramp up your pumpkin quota, this is the mask for you. It’s packed with pumpkin puree, pumpkin seed butter and ground pumpkin seeds to gently scrub and nourish your skin in just 10 minutes.
Origins Never a Dull Moment Skin Brightening Face Polisher
Packed full of fruit enzymes, this exfoliating face polisher helps to dissolve lackluster cells and reveal the brighter skin beneath. Simply massage over a clean, damp face using circular motions and leave for a minute or two to really allow the enzymes to get to work. Rinse to reveal radiant skin. Simple!
Shop Origins Never a Dull Moment Skin Brightening Face Polisher at Selfridges, £28.50
Pai Pomegranate and Pumpkin Stretch Mark Dual System
Pregnant or not, if you want to keep your skin supple and smooth – this hardworking duo might be just for you. Omega-rich pumpkin seed oil and vitamins help to keep skin elasticated and supple, allowing it to stretch without drying or itching.
Shop Pai Pomegranate and Pumpkin Stretch Mark Dual System at John Lewis, £50
Summer Fridays Overtime Mask
Formulated with a gentle blend of vitamin and mineral-rich pumpkin and apricot seed powder, this nourishing face mask hydrates as it exfoliates, leaving the complexion smoother and velvety soft.
The Body Shop Pumpkin Instant Radiance Mask
This five-minute face mask is designed to be used in the shower – getting to work while you wash the day away. Its whipped pumpkin mousse texture saves time in your daily routine, working fast to cleanse, exfoliate and mask in one. The result? Next-level radiant-looking skin straight out of the shower. Winner.
Tula Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask
For a glow that looks like you just stepped out of a dermatologist’s office, this is the treatment for you. It combines pineapple, pumpkin and pomegranate enzymes to quickly exfoliate and polish skin – plus pre- and probiotic extracts help keep skin balance in check.
Oskia Renaissance BrightLight Serum
It’s a pricey one for sure, but this daily serum helps to combat dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage with its unique blend of actives. Papaya and pumpkin enzymes gently exfoliate to smooth and soften skin while bringing out a natural glow – a good option for those concerned with pigmentation or acne scarring.
Madara Superseed Radiant Energy Organic Facial Oil
If your skin loves a facial oil but you don’t like that greasy feeling left behind – you’ll love this ultra-nourishing oil. It’s packed with antioxidants and vitamins (and of course, our hero skin softening pumpkin), which are absorbed by the skin almost instantly – while helping to hydrate while neutralising environmental pollutants and stress.
Shop Madara Superseed Radiant Energy Organic Facial Oil at Feelunique, £48.75
Images: courtesy of brands