The temperatures have plummeted, we’re wearing knitwear again and Hocus Pocus 2 has just been released – which can mean only one thing: autumn is officially here. And like every October, the world collectively goes mad for pumpkin spice latte season. From incorporating autumnal tones into our wardrobe choices to wearing spicy shades of orange on our nails – come October, we can’t get enough of all things autumn.

But did you know that pumpkin can work wonders for your skin around this time of year, too? The enzymes found in pumpkin are a type of alpha-hydroxy acid that helps to gently exfoliate the skin. Not only that, but they also contain vitamin A to stimulate collagen production and vitamin C to tone, brighten and protect your skin. The result? A ton of pumpkin-packed skincare that promises boosted radiance and glow after a long hot summer.