Q+A Skincare review: if you're a fan of The Ordinary, you'll love this affordable skincare brand

Never heard of Q+A Skincare? Let us introduce you to the Norfolk-based brand that sells one product every 30 seconds.

Nowadays, we’re all pretty clued up when it comes to skincare. We know that figuring out our skin type is the first step to determining any kind of skincare routine. From there, we can figure out which ingredients our skin needs and find these in products. But this is where it can get a bit tricky.

The high street is filled with hundreds of skincare brands. As well as being quite overwhelming, it can be really easy to splash your cash on products that won’t actually do much for your skin.

But there are so many truly effective brands, including some that are slightly more under-the-radar. Enter: Q+A Skincare.

Still fairly new on the skincare scene, Q+A is a family-run business that produces its products in Norfolk, UK. Despite only launching in 2020, it has already drawn numerous comparisons to cult skincare brand The Ordinary, thanks to its ingredients-first approach.

Every product is named after its core ingredients, which includes some of skincare’s buzziest players, such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, collagen and rosehip oil. As well as formulas focused on efficacy and science, it’s price points are all affordable, too. The highest priced product in the entire range is just £12.

The brand is trying to do its bit for sustainability, too. Every product is 100% recyclable and the brand has replanted trees in five different countries in the past 18 months, covering Australia, Vietnam, Haiti, The Amazon Rainforest and The Andes. Tick, tick, tick.

It’s no surprise then, that Q+A sells one product every 30 seconds. While its Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, £6.50, sells once every three minutes alone. Impressive, right?

Q+A Skincare products

Interested in trying it for yourself? We’ve rounded up Q+A’s bestsellers, along with some of the products we love on the Stylist beauty team.

Q+A Skincare products worth trying

