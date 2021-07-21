All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Never heard of Q+A Skincare? Let us introduce you to the Norfolk-based brand that sells one product every 30 seconds.
Nowadays, we’re all pretty clued up when it comes to skincare. We know that figuring out our skin type is the first step to determining any kind of skincare routine. From there, we can figure out which ingredients our skin needs and find these in products. But this is where it can get a bit tricky.
The high street is filled with hundreds of skincare brands. As well as being quite overwhelming, it can be really easy to splash your cash on products that won’t actually do much for your skin.
But there are so many truly effective brands, including some that are slightly more under-the-radar. Enter: Q+A Skincare.
Still fairly new on the skincare scene, Q+A is a family-run business that produces its products in Norfolk, UK. Despite only launching in 2020, it has already drawn numerous comparisons to cult skincare brand The Ordinary, thanks to its ingredients-first approach.
Every product is named after its core ingredients, which includes some of skincare’s buzziest players, such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, collagen and rosehip oil. As well as formulas focused on efficacy and science, it’s price points are all affordable, too. The highest priced product in the entire range is just £12.
The brand is trying to do its bit for sustainability, too. Every product is 100% recyclable and the brand has replanted trees in five different countries in the past 18 months, covering Australia, Vietnam, Haiti, The Amazon Rainforest and The Andes. Tick, tick, tick.
It’s no surprise then, that Q+A sells one product every 30 seconds. While its Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, £6.50, sells once every three minutes alone. Impressive, right?
Interested in trying it for yourself? We’ve rounded up Q+A’s bestsellers, along with some of the products we love on the Stylist beauty team.
Q+A Skincare products worth trying
Q+A Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum
The brand’s bestseller and a product that’s sold every three minutes, this hyaluronic acid serum leaves skin soft and hydrated.
Shop Q+A Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum at Feelunique, £6.50
Q+A Skincare Apple AHA Exfoliating Gel
This gentle exfoliator combines malic and lactic acid with apple fruit extracts and glycolic acid to slough away dead skin cells without stripping away moisture.
Shop Q+A Skincare Apple AHA Exfoliating Gel at Feelunique, £8.50
Q+A Skincare Niacinamide Daily Toner
Our senior beauty writer’s personal favourite product from the line-up this niacinamide toner calms skin and blemishes while helping to balance out any excess oil.
Q+A Skincare Zinc PCA Facial Serum
This clever serum contains zinc PCA and reishi and shiitake mushrooms to minimise the appearance of pores and blemishes.
Q+A Skincare Collagen Face Cream
Another bestseller from the brand, this collagen cream encourages skin firmness and hydration, leaving it feeling plumper.
Q+A Skincare Caffeine Eye Serum
Much like a shot of coffee, caffeine in your skincare can do wonders to help you appear more awake.
Q+A Skincare Super Food Facial Oil
Packed full of vitamins A, C, E and F, this nourishing oil delivers antioxidants and essential fatty acids to skin.
Q+A Skincare Chamomile Night Cream
Known of its calming benefits, chamomile makes for the perfect addition to this bestselling night cream. It also strengthens the skin’s barrier while you sleep.
Q+A Skincare Rosehip Cleansing Oil
As well as smelling incredible, rosehip oil is rich in essential fatty acids, leaving skin nourished, hydrated, repaired and rejuvenated.
Q+A Skincare Ginger Root Daily Moisturiser
This moisturiser contains ginger root and aloe vera to hydrate and calm skin. Plus, it feels incredibly refreshing to use every morning.
Shop Q+A Skincare Ginger Root Daily Moisturiser at Feelunique, 8.50
Main image: brand