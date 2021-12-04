“I’m rejecting self-care at the moment and it actually feels so good”

Like most people, I’ve made it to the end of the year feeling a multitude of emotions. Yes, there’s tiredness and fatigue from rethinking my daily routine multiple times over the past 12 months, but there’s also a wanton, sometimes flagrant, disregard for doing anything about it. Taking care of myself feels arduous and boring. And, in an especially petulant way, I just don’t want to do it.

It hasn’t always felt this way: an earlier bedtime, outdoor walk and indulging in my skincare routine were elements that helped keep me stable during the pandemic, but now they feel square, rote and unfulfilling. In short, I just want to have fun and not pay for it.

I don’t want my skin to suffer if I choose to sleep in my make-up, but it will. I don’t want my laundry pile to overflow when it goes untouched, but it does. I don’t want my nightly doom scroll to affect how tired I am in the morning but – well, you get it. Everything affects everything and it feels overwhelming.