The rise in skincare literacy (how familiar we are with the ingredients and formulations that work best for our skin), has meant that many of us are now able to differentiate between previously unknown entities.

For example, three years ago, would you know the words retinol, retinal and tretinoin? Or, know that they are all forms of retinoid – a powerful active skincare ingredient that encourages cell turnover and improves skin texture?

Well, if the pandemic-induced time spent at home expanded your skincare nous, I’m going to hazard a guess that you’ve had a few adverse reactions too. Far from scolding anyone for playing bathroom chemist (I did it too), overdoing it on active ingredients, like retinol, can lead to red, itching or flaking skin. Not what we want.