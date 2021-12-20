Retinol (also known as vitamin A) can be game-changing for your skincare routine. Charged with reversing skin damage, clearing out congested skin, and generally effecting a brighter, more even complexion, it’s got a long, great rap sheet.

However, if you’ve ever dabbled in the world of retinol, you know that it can come with a fair amount of shedding and flaking, too. Known as the “retinol purge”, this period of time can be enough to scare off even the strongest of skincare enthusiasts. Fortunately, it’s very natural. Here’s everything you need to know and why you should persevere through it, straight from the experts.