Hailey Bieber’s “yummy” skincare brand Rhode will drop on 15 June. Here’s what to expect
The founder and model has been dropping hint after hint on social media about her long-anticipated skincare brand, Rhode.
For months, Hailey Bieber has been dropping hints about her skincare line, Rhode. On TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, the founder and model has been previewing serums and lotions, often referencing the top-secret nature of each but assuring that we would know much more very soon. Well, soon is here. Rhode by Hailey Bieber is launching on 15 June.
A leading figure in the off-duty clean girl aesthetic, Hailey Bieber’s style has focused largely on plump and dewy skin, minimal make-up and shiny, usually slicked-back, hair. From what we gather, her new skincare line Rhode channels the same pared-back energy.
In a series of recent posts, the official Rhode Instagram account released images of “juicy”, “glazed” and “yummy” skin – each one characterised by a healthy sheen, glossed lips and natural, light-reflecting highlight.
Coined the “glazed donut” aesthetic, Bieber first compared her go-to glistening skincare routine to the glossed sweet treat in January, posting a picture from what we now know to be a Rhode photoshoot.
As for what products to expect, the jury is still somewhat out. According to the trend-forecasting Instagram account @trendmood1, the range might include a serum, face mask and moisturiser.
However, Bieber has kept relatively shtum on the exact line-up, hinting only at the effects and benefits of the soon-to-be-released range.
Until 15 June, join us in playing the Rhode skincare trailer on repeat and counting down the days to the exciting new celebrity beauty brand launch.
Main image: courtesy of Rhode