A leading figure in the off-duty clean girl aesthetic, Hailey Bieber’s style has focused largely on plump and dewy skin, minimal make-up and shiny, usually slicked-back, hair. From what we gather, her new skincare line Rhode channels the same pared-back energy.

In a series of recent posts, the official Rhode Instagram account released images of “juicy”, “glazed” and “yummy” skin – each one characterised by a healthy sheen, glossed lips and natural, light-reflecting highlight.