As well as her powerful words and beautiful picture, the post garnered further attention due to one comment.

A user wrote on the picture: “it’s winter now”, to which Rihanna responded: “it’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue”.

Rihanna isn’t wrong – SPF is essential for blocking harmful and skin ageing UVA and UVB rays.

Unfortunately, many people believe that proper sun protection is only essential during the summer and holidays in warmer climates. The reality, though, is that UVA can penetrate clouds (and even windows), meaning it’s important you use SPF all year round – even in winter or if you’re just staying indoors.

Of course there’s more to wearing SPF than just preventing skin ageing. Sun rays can also cause burning, contribute to hyperpigmentation and increase risk of skin cancer, too.

“I always recommend wearing SPF 30-50 all year round,” says Dr Stefanie Williams, dermatologist and medical director of Eudelo. “UVA rays do not fluctuate as much throughout the seasons as UVB does so you might not have the warning sign of burning but they are still damaging your skin.”

Another reason why Rihanna truly is one of the greatest.