Rihanna perfectly sums up why you need SPF all year round in one Instagram comment
- Hanna Ibraheem
Put your SPF away just because the weather has gotten colder? Rihanna explained why it’s important to use sun protection through every season.
We know and love Rihanna for a lot of things; from being a vocal presence in the Black Lives Matter movement and donating $2.1 million to domestic violence survivors during lockdown to reminding us of the importance of accepting compliments. Not to mention the way that she has smashed the glass ceiling in the music, acting and fashion industries.
The singer has also achieved great success with her beauty range. When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty, it quickly achieved cult status for its inclusive foundation shade range, smudge-proof Stunna red lipstick and innovative mascara. So it made sense when she followed up with a skincare range, aptly named Fenty Skin. The much-praised skincare collection comprises three products: a cleanser, toner and SPF.
Each product will now be available in mini versions and Rihanna took to Instagram to promote them. It also presented an opportunity to remind the world about the importance of SPF, and we’re here for it.
In her caption, Rihanna wrote, “just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!”
As well as her powerful words and beautiful picture, the post garnered further attention due to one comment.
A user wrote on the picture: “it’s winter now”, to which Rihanna responded: “it’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue”.
Rihanna isn’t wrong – SPF is essential for blocking harmful and skin ageing UVA and UVB rays.
Unfortunately, many people believe that proper sun protection is only essential during the summer and holidays in warmer climates. The reality, though, is that UVA can penetrate clouds (and even windows), meaning it’s important you use SPF all year round – even in winter or if you’re just staying indoors.
Of course there’s more to wearing SPF than just preventing skin ageing. Sun rays can also cause burning, contribute to hyperpigmentation and increase risk of skin cancer, too.
“I always recommend wearing SPF 30-50 all year round,” says Dr Stefanie Williams, dermatologist and medical director of Eudelo. “UVA rays do not fluctuate as much throughout the seasons as UVB does so you might not have the warning sign of burning but they are still damaging your skin.”
Another reason why Rihanna truly is one of the greatest.
Main image: Getty