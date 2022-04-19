As one of the most discerning beauty editors out there, Sali Hughes knows a thing or two about skincare. Over the course of her career, she’s dedicated thousands of inches of Guardian column space to unpacking hyped formulas and buzzy ingredients and racked up countless YouTube views as she noses around the bathrooms of influential faces, building herself a staunch social following in the process. Her legions of skin-obsessed fans not only hang on her every word – they buy her every product recommendation, too. So if you’re someone who lives by the gospel according to Sali Hughes, then your interest will no doubt be piqued by the news that she’s launching her very own line of skincare: Sali Hughes x Revolution Skin.

Think of it as the ultimate capsule collection of skincare basics. “It’s like having a really, really great white T-shirt or pair of cotton knickers. Wear whatever you like on top, but let’s get the basics sorted,” she explains. That’s why her range removes pretty much every element of choice (bar which moisturiser texture you prefer – more on that later) and instead offers a clear-cut regime of the ingredients and formulas she believes every routine should include. The antithesis of single ingredient skincare which can often render even the most clued-up skincare user completely confused, Hughes’ range is about “affordable, straightforward and effective skincare that doesn’t require 13 layers of irritating actives and a degree in biochemistry”. Clever, if you ask me.

A discerning voice in the often over-excited world of skincare, it’ll come as no surprise to hear that Hughes had a rather specific set of non-negotiables to tick off before she’d even entertain creating her own range. “I wanted British, affordable, democratic, cruelty-free, vegan-friendly products, plus the freedom and autonomy to make only products I believe in and would use myself.” Of course, she wasn’t short on offers from beauty collaborators, but it was Revolution Beauty – a brand to which she regularly doles out praise – that had the foresight to make it happen.

She’s not asking for your devout loyalty. “As much as I hope you’ll fall in love with it, this is not a brand that demands your monogamy,” she says. “Each product can stand on its own two feet and be slotted alongside any existing favourites.” While the products won’t be available to buy until 28 April via revolutionbeauty.com and at Superdrug come 28 April, now’s the time to figure out which – if not all – of the formulas you want to add into your own rotation. And with that, I can help. Having tested the full range for the past six weeks, I’ve shared my honest thoughts on each and every one of the five products below.

Sali Hughes x Revolution Skin: the Stylist review

The balm cleanser Undoubtedly my favourite formula from the entire range, this cleansing balm feels almost solid in the pot but soon melts down to a decadent oil after a few seconds of light massage motions. It is brilliant at dissolving make-up (even the countless layers of heavy-duty mascara I apply each morning), hasn’t once rendered my eyes stingy or cloudy, and consistently leaves my skin feeling supple and hydrated. I love it. Shop Sali Hughes x Revolution Skin Butterclean Cleansing Balm at Revolution Beauty, £15, available 28 April

The acid exfoliant I love acid exfoliants for their regenerative, glow-giving properties, but have so far struggled to find one that doesn’t upset my easily irritated skin. This one answered my prayers. While it does contain five powerful skin acids, it’s fairly gentle in its approach, so you needn’t fear overuse. Shop Sali Hughes x Revolution Skin Placid 5-Acid Daily Liquid Exfoliant at Revolution Beauty, £14, available 28 April

The vitamin C serum For the uninitiated, vitamin C is an antioxidant that provides protection from damaging free radicals found in everything from pollution to UV rays. That’s why Hughes believes it should be a mainstay in any skincare routine. However, if you’ve swerved it thus far, scared about its reputation to irritate the skin, give this serum a go. It contains a stable form of the ingredient, which is gentle on the skin, as well as niacinamide, vitamin E and ferulic acid. Shop Sali Hughes x Revolution Skin Must-C Anytime Vitamin C Serum at Revolution Beauty, £15, available 28 April

The moisturiser The richer of the two moisturiser formulations, Cream Quench checks every one of my ingredient boxes. There are ceramides, squalane and glycerin (the holy trifecta of barrier-strengthening, moisturising ingredients, if you ask me) as well as sunflower seed oil and shea butter, used here for their emollient qualities. And while it provides hydration you can feel for hours post-use, remarkably, it isn’t even the slightest bit greasy. Shop Sali Hughes x Revolution Skin Cream Drench Anytime Moisturiser for Drier Skins at Revolution Beauty, £14, available 28 April

The gel moisturiser While I’m definitely more partial to a rich, balmy moisturiser, I can totally see how this lightweight option would be great for oily skin types. Seconds after applying, texturally, the cream has all but disappeared, yet visually, what does remain is a light, almost-matte veil of hydration.



Shop Sali Hughes x Revolution Skin Gel Quench Anytime Moisturiser for Balanced-Combination Skins at Revolution Beauty, £14, available 28 April



