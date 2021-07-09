All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Buzzy skincare brand Scientia has launched a new range that promises to clear congestion and make skin glow. Here’s how beauty editor Lucy got on when she tried it.
I love skincare, yes, but I’m so set in my ways with the types of products that I like and know work for my skin that it’s rare I will jump ship and try something completely new.
However, UK-based brand Scientia is one that’s been on my radar for a while now. I won’t lie, its mostly down to it’s brightly coloured packaging, but when I dug a little deeper I discovered that its product offering and formulations were just as appealing. It’s also a brand that’s now stocked on Cult Beauty, and if that’s not a sure fire seal of approval then, quite frankly, I don’t know what is.
So, when I heard it was launching a new range – named Pure Clarity – that harnesses the power of PHAs, I was intrigued. PHAs (polyhydroxy acids) are a type of chemical exfoliator that work in a similar way to AHAs and BHAs, but they’re much gentler – which means they’re less likely to cause irritation and instead will work to make skin glow. Another key difference between PHAs and AHAs/BHAs is that they actually help hydrate skin over time, which is pretty much unheard of for an exfoliating acid. In short, they’re a good skincare ingredient to know about.
Another thing that piqued my interest about the Pure Clarity range is the fact it has a gentle approach: it’s targeted towards stressed out, congested skin, and where most products along those lines tend to be quite harsh and drying, the aim of this is to treat with care, something that I am wholeheartedly here for.
Formulated with a blend of kind-to-skin ingredients, including niacinamide, succinic acid and glycerin, here’s a breakdown of the range along with my thoughts…
Scientia Beauty Pure Clarity Deep Clean PHA Cleanser
This was the product that I was most excited about trying. I love a cleanser, and I feel like this one combines so many of my favourite things – and I wasn’t disappointed. The texture is runnier than I expected but it’s super gentle. It thoroughly cleanses skin without stripping and my face never feels dry or tight after using, thanks to the inclusion of hydrating squalane and glycerin to help replenish skin. The addition of soothing niacinamide and succinic acid – a naturally-occuring, gentle PHA – tackles breakouts while sloughing away dead skin cells and unclogging pores. It really is a does-it-all product that makes for the perfect second cleanse in the evening – and if you only try one thing from the range, make it this.
Shop Scientia Beauty Pure Clarity Deep Clean PHA Cleanser, £24 at Scientia Beauty
Scientia Beauty Pure Clarity Purifying PHA Skin Tonic
I usually prefer a mist over a tonic/toner, but this one made a pleasant change in my routine. Super lightweight, it blends 2.5% PHA with 3% niacinamide, so while it’s not overly potent, it’s powerful enough to help brighten and refine skin. It encourages cell turnover to help skin reach its full glowy potential without overloading it with harsh ingredients. Best applied using a reusable cotton pad like any other exfoliating acid, it boosts the efficacy of the cleanser while also helping to balance skin and reduce the appearance of pores – a win-win situation if you ask me.
Shop Scientia Beauty Pure Clarity Purifying PHA Skin Tonic, £24 at Scientia Beauty
Scientia Beauty Pure Clarity Targeted Blemish Paste
As far as I’m concerned, everybody should have a targeted spot treatment on hand to help zap away surprise blemishes. Just like the rest of the range, this one is gentle but not drying like some similar products can be. Not only will it help reduce the appearance of redness, but calamine also helps soothe skin, while bentonite clay will draw impurities to the surface. Like the cleanser, it also uses glycerin to help ensure skin stays as hydrated as it can. Plus, this one pot may look tiny but because this is designed to be used as a targeted treatment, believe me when I say it’ll last you ages.
Shop Scientia Beauty Pure Clarity Targeted Blemish Paste, £16 at Scientia Beauty
Images: courtesy of Scientia
Lucy Partington
Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.