However, UK-based brand Scientia is one that’s been on my radar for a while now. I won’t lie, its mostly down to it’s brightly coloured packaging, but when I dug a little deeper I discovered that its product offering and formulations were just as appealing. It’s also a brand that’s now stocked on Cult Beauty , and if that’s not a sure fire seal of approval then, quite frankly, I don’t know what is.

I love skincare , yes, but I’m so set in my ways with the types of products that I like and know work for my skin that it’s rare I will jump ship and try something completely new.

So, when I heard it was launching a new range – named Pure Clarity – that harnesses the power of PHAs, I was intrigued. PHAs (polyhydroxy acids) are a type of chemical exfoliator that work in a similar way to AHAs and BHAs, but they’re much gentler – which means they’re less likely to cause irritation and instead will work to make skin glow. Another key difference between PHAs and AHAs/BHAs is that they actually help hydrate skin over time, which is pretty much unheard of for an exfoliating acid. In short, they’re a good skincare ingredient to know about.

Another thing that piqued my interest about the Pure Clarity range is the fact it has a gentle approach: it’s targeted towards stressed out, congested skin, and where most products along those lines tend to be quite harsh and drying, the aim of this is to treat with care, something that I am wholeheartedly here for.

Formulated with a blend of kind-to-skin ingredients, including niacinamide, succinic acid and glycerin, here’s a breakdown of the range along with my thoughts…