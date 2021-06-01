Selfless by Hyram: everything you need to know about Hyram Yarbro and The Inkey List’s skincare brand
‘Skinfluencer’ Hyram Yarbro has teamed up with cult affordable skincare brand The Inkey List to create his own products. Here’s everything you need to know about Selfless by Hyram.
It’s always exciting when a new skincare brand launches. But two powerhouses joining forces? Even better. So we were pretty excited to hear that Hyram Yarbro, also known as Skincare by Hyram, is teaming up with The Inkey List to create a whole new brand: Selfless by Hyram.
If you haven’t heard of Yarbro, where have you been? A self-proclaimed skincare obsessive, Yarbro has made a name for himself on social media, thanks to his honest product reviews, advice and infamous reaction videos (in which he reacts to people doing their skincare routines). Over the last few years, he has amassed a huge audience along the way. Yarbro has 6.8 million followers on TikTok, 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Pretty impressive right?
Equally impressive is the fact that Yarbro is using this collaboration as an opportunity to make an actual difference. Yes, this new skincare range will be a collection of effective-yet-gentle skincare products but it’s biggest selling point? Every purchase from this brand has a positive impact on challenges facing people and the planet.
“Through Selfless by Hyram, I want to connect the beauty industry with social change,” explains Yarbro. “My goal is to help people by not only creating high quality skincare with incredible formulations, but to also give people an opportunity to empower others around the world who are impacted by some of the biggest global issues known to our generation. I want to help people change the world just by doing their skincare routine.”
Yarbro has always used his platform to raise awareness of social issues and the brand will support organisations across four key areas: environment, health, education and empowerment.
For its initial launch, environment and health will be the key pillars of focus. It will team up with Rainforest Trust and youth-activated water charity Thirst Project to focus on environment and health.
For every product purchased from Selfless by Hyram, you’ll directly impact these organisations, either providing a year’s supply of clean drinking water or protecting tropical forests from deforestation through land purchased.
The brand has big ambitions for its first year, too. In its first 12 months, the brand’s aims to “protect over 2,500 acres of rainforest from deforestation, restoring over 370,000 tonnes of CO2 (equivalent to 80,000 cars for a year!) and fund projects in over 60 communities in Eswatini, Africa, providing access to clean water to over 35,000 people for life”.
Much like Yarbro, The Inkey List has taken the skincare world by storm in a short space of time and also advocates for accessible skincare. Its science-driven formulas cut out the confusion from skincare shopping and each product is affordable.
For its partnership with Yarbro, it will bring the same ingredients-focused approach to product development with “a ‘high performing’ collection of five gentle and effective skincare products with impact.”
While there are no details on the exact products, more news will be released (very, very) shortly, so watch this space.
Main image: The Inkey List