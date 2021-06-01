It’s always exciting when a new skincare brand launches. But two powerhouses joining forces? Even better. So we were pretty excited to hear that Hyram Yarbro, also known as Skincare by Hyram, is teaming up with The Inkey List to create a whole new brand: Selfless by Hyram.

If you haven’t heard of Yarbro, where have you been? A self-proclaimed skincare obsessive, Yarbro has made a name for himself on social media, thanks to his honest product reviews, advice and infamous reaction videos (in which he reacts to people doing their skincare routines). Over the last few years, he has amassed a huge audience along the way. Yarbro has 6.8 million followers on TikTok, 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Pretty impressive right?