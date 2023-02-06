“I’m a beauty editor and this £7.99 serum has become a staple in my skincare routine”

However, as far as some serums are concerned, I was of the belief that it would be better to invest into a formula. That’s because serums are usually more concentrated in terms of active ingredients, so by opting to buy something more expensive from a trusted brand, you’re more likely to be using a higher – and more effective – spec of ingredients.

But then I discovered Simple Skin’s Booster Serums. I won’t lie; I’d never previously paid much attention to Simple as a brand – it’s not one that feels particularly exciting and it just reminds me of being a teenager – but for some reason, its 10% niacinamide serum caught my eye.

Now, first I need to tell you about niacinamide. It’s an ingredient that my skin really loves for its anti-inflammatory properties. It’s great for calming skin, but it also helps to improve uneven skin tone, boost brightness and strengthening the barrier, but it wasn’t until a couple of years ago that I discovered just how good it was for me.