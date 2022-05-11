1. Fewer temperature fluctuations



“In the winter, our skin battles more environmental factors, such as central heating, which can dry the skin out. For example, going from a warm home to colder weather outside, where the humidity levels are low, the hydration levels in our skin drop, causing it to become more sensitive, prone to flakiness and, ultimately, look more dull and lacklustre,” explains Dr Perry.

2. Cooler showers and baths

Understandably, bathing in hot water in the winter is one of the most cathartic pleasures afforded to us by the inclement weather. But is it doing our skin any good? Short answer: no.

Not only does it contribute to the temperature fluctuations mentioned previously but hot water can strip the skin of natural oils, causing it to feel more dry and sensitive.

3. Anti-inflammatory UV light

Surprisingly, ultraviolet light (the type emitted by the sun) can have a positive effect on the skin, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

“Some people find that the vitamin D from the sun during the summer can help to clear acne. This is likely due to the anti-inflammatory effects of UV light, which work to reduce swelling and redness.”

However, this doesn’t mean you can skimp on the sun cream. SPF should be worn year-round

“Look for a broad spectrum SPF which protects you from both UVA and UVB rays. Choose one that’s rich in antioxidants, which will help with the build-up of dirt and bacteria during the day,” recommends Dr Perry.