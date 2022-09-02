As a beauty writer and all-round beauty lover, nothing excites me more than the discovery of new skincare products and ways to adapt my current routine. However, there are times when I realise my routine needs to be stripped back and simplified to make sure my skin is getting the very best out of each product. So when I came across various TikTok videos recommending dermatologist Dr Whitney Bowe’s skin cycling routine, I knew I needed to find out more. There are several different explanations as to what skin cycling is online, but the one that stood out for me was Dr Bowe’s comparison of skin cycling to workout recovery days and how beneficial those are to the muscles.

What is skin cycling?

As with many viral skincare methods, this is one that people may already be familiar with but under a different name. Skin cycling is a skincare method used during your nighttime routine where you use active ingredients, such as exfoliants, retinol and barrier creams, in a certain order so that your skin can benefit from each one without using too little or too much. “Skin cycling helps people to read their skin and adjust their routine accordingly, by advising them how to use products in a strategic way to complement each other. That way the skin receives both treatment and recovery from it,” says Dr Vy Nguyen, an aesthetic doctor at Skin and Sanctuary.

Is skin cycling beneficial for all skin types?

As with any skincare product, some skin types can find it more beneficial than others. Generally speaking, all skin types can find benefits but, for example, if you have a sensitive skin type and find that the retinol or exfoliant order isn’t working with your skin, you can easily adjust your routine to what works best.

How to create an at-home skin cycling routine

There are four different steps to creating your own skin cycling routine. Night one: exfoliation “Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, allowing retinoids and other actives to penetrate the skin more effectively,” says Dr Nguyen. “You’ll want to start off with a cleanse, then apply a leave-on chemical exfoliation product containing acids such as AHA (glycolic acid, for example), lactic acid (for dry skin), and a BHA (salicylic acid, for example) for oily or acne-prone skin. Allow the tingling sensation to subside and then apply moisturiser to aid in hydration.”

Night two: retinoids “Retinoids stimulate collagen and increase cell turnover. It helps to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and can treat skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis,” says Dr Nguyen. “Cleanse and fully dry the skin, then apply a pea-sized amount of retinoid over the whole face. For sensitive skin, try the ‘sandwich technique’. Apply moisturiser first and wait 10-15 minutes before applying retinoid. A secondary application of moisturiser may be necessary if the skin still feels tight or dry. The moisturiser acts as a buffer and reduces the side effects,” says Dr Nguyen.

Night three and four: hydration Now is the time to focus on the hydration and recovery of the skin barrier. “Cleanse and leave the skin damp, apply humectants (hydrating serums containing hyaluronic acid, glycerin, urea, niacinamide, ceramides) and then apply an emollient, eg a moisturiser containing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, panthenol, fatty acids, cholesterol.”

