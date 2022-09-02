All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Frustrated with not getting the most out of your skincare products? Skin cycling could be the answer.
As a beauty writer and all-round beauty lover, nothing excites me more than the discovery of new skincare products and ways to adapt my current routine. However, there are times when I realise my routine needs to be stripped back and simplified to make sure my skin is getting the very best out of each product.
So when I came across various TikTok videos recommending dermatologist Dr Whitney Bowe’s skin cycling routine, I knew I needed to find out more. There are several different explanations as to what skin cycling is online, but the one that stood out for me was Dr Bowe’s comparison of skin cycling to workout recovery days and how beneficial those are to the muscles.
What is skin cycling?
As with many viral skincare methods, this is one that people may already be familiar with but under a different name. Skin cycling is a skincare method used during your nighttime routine where you use active ingredients, such as exfoliants, retinol and barrier creams, in a certain order so that your skin can benefit from each one without using too little or too much.
“Skin cycling helps people to read their skin and adjust their routine accordingly, by advising them how to use products in a strategic way to complement each other. That way the skin receives both treatment and recovery from it,” says Dr Vy Nguyen, an aesthetic doctor at Skin and Sanctuary.
Is skin cycling beneficial for all skin types?
As with any skincare product, some skin types can find it more beneficial than others. Generally speaking, all skin types can find benefits but, for example, if you have a sensitive skin type and find that the retinol or exfoliant order isn’t working with your skin, you can easily adjust your routine to what works best.
How to create an at-home skin cycling routine
There are four different steps to creating your own skin cycling routine.
Night one: exfoliation
“Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, allowing retinoids and other actives to penetrate the skin more effectively,” says Dr Nguyen.
“You’ll want to start off with a cleanse, then apply a leave-on chemical exfoliation product containing acids such as AHA (glycolic acid, for example), lactic acid (for dry skin), and a BHA (salicylic acid, for example) for oily or acne-prone skin. Allow the tingling sensation to subside and then apply moisturiser to aid in hydration.”
Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic
This cult classic from Ren is notable for turning skin dullnesses into an impressive bright glow, among many other notable benefits. The AHA tonic is gentle enough for daily use or, in this case, for creating an at-home cycling routine.
Shop Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic at Cult Beauty, £28
Cultured Biomecare One Mask
Cultured Biomecare offers an array of products that help to protect the skin barrier and encourage healthier and stronger skin. This mask helps to add radiance to the skin and brighten up dull-looking complexions. Simply leave it on for 10-15 minutes after application and watch it take form.
Pixi Glow Tonic
An exfoliant list wouldn’t be complete without Pixi’s well-loved glow tonic. This toner is suitable for all skin types thanks to its gentle formulation that includes the super-soothing and hydrating skin ingredient aloe vera. In just one swipe, remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin and reveal a radiant-looking glow.
Night two: retinoids
“Retinoids stimulate collagen and increase cell turnover. It helps to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and can treat skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis,” says Dr Nguyen.
“Cleanse and fully dry the skin, then apply a pea-sized amount of retinoid over the whole face. For sensitive skin, try the ‘sandwich technique’. Apply moisturiser first and wait 10-15 minutes before applying retinoid. A secondary application of moisturiser may be necessary if the skin still feels tight or dry. The moisturiser acts as a buffer and reduces the side effects,” says Dr Nguyen.
Medik8 R-Retinoate Day and Night Serum
This serum leaves the skin looking visibly clearer and brighter over time. If you’re on the market for a product that tackles skin texture and skin radiance then look no further than the R-Retinoate serum, which can be used both day and night.
The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane Serum
The Ordinary’s retinol 1% in squalane helps to target signs of skin ageing by improving the appearance of fine lines while also focusing on evening out the skin texture and tone. If, like me, the thought of retinol can seem somewhat scary, start off with a product with a small percentage like this one and increase it if and when you feel ready.
Shop The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane Serum at The Ordinary, £6.90
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Formulated with avocado seed oil and retinoids, this multi-purpose night oil helps to tackle the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, as well as keeping the skin looking plump and luminous.
Shop Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil at Cult Beauty, £45
Night three and four: hydration
Now is the time to focus on the hydration and recovery of the skin barrier. “Cleanse and leave the skin damp, apply humectants (hydrating serums containing hyaluronic acid, glycerin, urea, niacinamide, ceramides) and then apply an emollient, eg a moisturiser containing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, panthenol, fatty acids, cholesterol.”
Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
This ultra-soothing cream is suitable for all skin types and a multitude of skin concerns from repairing dry skin to soothing the effects of sunburn.
Shop Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream at Boots, £8.75
Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream
This ceramide cream delves deep into the skin’s dermal layer for an intense boost of moisture whilst also strengthening and protecting the skin barrier. If you exclusively want to use it for skin cycling then use it on days three and four.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ Sun Cream
While skin cycling mainly focuses on the nighttime routine, La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ Sun Cream is great for daytime use in helping to protect the skin against harmful rays in every season.
Shop La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ Sun Cream at Cult Beauty, £18
Main image: Stylist