The human body is a fascinating, complex and highly intelligent machine. So, it should come as no surprise that the skin (the largest organ in the body) is no exception to the rule.

While we’ve spent the past few years becoming au fait with skincare buzzwords like active ingredients, retinoids and acids, our skin has been working away in the background to create some of the chemical compounds it needs most to remain in good condition.

Two core components of non-irritated skin – a well-functioning skin barrier and a balanced microbiome – can heavily impact its appearance and overall health. Fortunately, our skin creates a number of ingredients to look after both and you’re more familiar with their names than you may think.