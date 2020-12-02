Sweaty palms, pounding heart, churning stomach – these are all common symptoms of stress. For me, though, my stress manifests itself in a different way: maddeningly itchy skin.

It’s something that has happened a lot more during the past few months (thanks a lot, Covid) while working from home. At first, I barely even realise that I’m scratching lightly at the skin on my forearms, scalp, and stomach.

As the pressure mounts and deadlines loom ever larger, though, I’ll find myself clawing at my skin in a desperate attempt to relieve the itch. Which, naturally, results in ugly red streaks up and down my arms, chest, and torso.