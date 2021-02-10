Skin minimalism, aka “skinimalism”, is one of beauty’s biggest trends for 2021, according to Pinterest – but what exactly is it? Here, we explain everything you need to know.
Over the last year, our approach to beauty changed drastically. We invested more time into our skincare routines, mostly relegated the need for make-up and started viewing our routines as a form of self-care.
It’s no surprise then, that one of this year’s biggest beauty trends is skin minimalism, or “skinimalism”, as coined by experts. Pinterest’s Predicts 2021 report hailed skinimalism as “the new glow up” and advising users to “say goodbye to the 12-step beauty routine”.
“It’s the end of the cake-on make-up look,” the report states. It says that instead, we’ll focus on creating “dewy, natural beauty looks that look great on camera and video calls”, adding: “Pinners will embrace slow beauty and let their natural skin texture shine through.”
You may also like
How to repair a damaged skin barrier and make it healthier
A large reason behind the shift is, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic – and Alexia Inge, co-founder of Cult Beauty, believes we’ll see an impact from the pandemic on the industry for years to come.
‘The pandemic and what we are living through will impact consumption and consumer behaviours for the next five years at least,” explains Inge. “It has pumped rocket fuel into trends that were quietly bubbling up – think: minimalism and conspicuous consumption over the last year.
“We have disconnected from our ‘hamster wheels’ and reconnected to our homes, family units and neighbours. We are reconnecting to the digital, work and commercial world with intention, awareness and a little bit of trepidation.”
Here, we run through the key elements to following a skinimalist routine – plus, a few products suggestions that can help you achieve it.
The benefits of facial massage
Facial massage is a great way to make skin appear more radiant and plump without the use of many products. In fact, all you need is a face oil to provide slip so you aren’t causing friction and dragging against your skin.
While jade rollers and gua shas aid facial massages, you can experience one that’s just as effective with your hands. It’s picking up in popularity, too. Pinterest reported that searches around “face yoga exercises” increased four-fold year-on-year.
“Facial yoga releases tension in your face, improves the overall tone and increases circulation to promote the production of collagen,” explains Dr Rita Rakus, founder of Dr Rita Rakus Clinic. “Using the correct techniques, facial yoga can activate blood circulation in targeted areas, strengthening elasticity & muscles and help to smooth the skin.”
Pai Skincare Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil
As well as providing slip, this Pai face oil contains rosehip seed oil, which has skin healing properties and protects against damaging environmental aggressors.
Shop Pai Skincare Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil at lookfantastic, £24
Honest Beauty Beauty Facial Oil
Suitable for all skin types, this Honest Beauty oil contains essential fatty acids to nourish skin. Meanwhile, the addition of organic rose, ylang ylang and clove oils creates a dreamy, spa-like scent without the risk of skin irritation.
Fewer but more effective skincare products
Of course, the quest for happier, healthier skin will require the aid of a few products. But that’s not to say you have to chuck the whole bathroom cabinet onto your face.
One of the most important steps in any skincare routine is cleansing. Without a clean, fresh starting point, the following steps in your skincare routine won’t be able to penetrate skin as effectively as possible. Massage your face for at least a minute to ensure a thorough cleanse. At night, make sure you follow this step twice in order to properly remove dirt, grime and pollution that has accumulated on the skin’s surface throughout the day.
Now, for the rest of your routine. There are many skincare ingredients that can do wonders for your skin (hello, niacinamide, vitamin E and ceramides – to name a few). But if you’re looking to cut down on your steps, there are only three that are scientifically proven to make a difference: vitamin C, retinol and SPF. By incorporating these few steps into your routine, you’ll notice a clearer, healthier-looking complexion over time.
If you have specific skin concerns you’d like to tackle, there are additional ingredients you can add into your routine, such as azelaic acid for acne. At this time of year, it’s worth adding a moisturiser into the line up for extra comfort, particularly as cold winds, harsh central heating and retinol can be drying and cause irritation.
The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter
Ideal for those with sensitive skin, this buttery cleanser contains camomile to soothe skin. Massage it around your face and impurities and make-up will melt away without leaving your skin feeling dry or stripped.
Shop The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter at The Body Shop, £11
Medik8 C-Tetra Serum
This vitamin C is works hard to brighten skin while also offering antioxidant protection, meaning your complexion will be shielded against environmental aggressors.
Shop Medik8 C-Tetra Serum at lookfantastic, £35
Paula's Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment
If you haven’t used retinol before, you should probably build up your skin’s tolerance before reaching for this. Retinol is known for its anti-ageing properties and is also effective at reducing dark spots.
Shop Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment at Cult Beauty, £12
The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer
Before applying your SPF (the last step to any morning skincare routine), you can apply moisturiser for a hit of hydration and comfort. This formula contains a peptide blend that repairs damaged skin and also encourages collagen production.
Shop The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer at lookfantastic, £14.99
A minimal approach to make-up
Alongside your skincare routine, cutting down on the contents of your make-up bag is a big part of the skinimalism trend.
Pinterest reports searches for “natural everyday make-up” have increased by 180% year-on-year. The key is to focus on base products that deliver a healthy-looking glow.
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops
A bronzy glow isn’t reserved for the summer months. In fact, given the lack of holidays, the Stylist beauty team crave a sunkissed complexion more than ever. These clever drops have glow-inducing pigments but also boast skin benefits. It’s formulated with antioxidant vitamin D and fatty acids for a healthier skin barrier. As it’s a concentrated mixer, this product is not one to be used alone. Instead, incorporate it into your routine by adding a few drops to your moisturiser or face oil. Quick, easy and natural-looking.
Shop Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops at Cult Beauty, £30
Saie Glowy Super Gel
Another product that’s healthier-looking skin in a bottle: Saie’s Glowy Super Gel. After gaining popularity in the US, Saie has finally landed in the UK and with it, comes this clever highlighter. Formulated with 75% water, it can be used alone, added to moisturiser and even foundation (on non-minimalism days). Plus, it contains papaya and vitamin C extracts which help to further boost your glow.
Shop Saie Glowy Super Gel at Cult Beauty, £22
Perricone MD No Makeup Skincare Blush
If you want to keep your make-up simple but worry your complexion looks flat, reach for a blusher. This gel-cream formula by Perricone MD was specifically created to give skin a healthy flush that looks completely natural.
Shop Perricone MD No Makeup Skincare Blush at lookfantastic, £23.20
Main image: courtesy of brands